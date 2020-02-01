advertisement

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said Antti Raanta will start on Saturday as goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper is not yet ready to return.

WGR 550: Buffalo Sabers striker Kyle Okposo was injured in the upper body on Thursday evening against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sabers PR: Defender Zach Bogosian missed training yesterday due to an illness. Defender Brandon Montour received a maintenance day. Kyle Okposo won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said defender Juuso Valimaki started skating alone. There is no timeline for when he could return.

Evan Rawal: Colin Wilson, Colorado Avalanche striker, still uses a crutch to get around after performing some operations.

You are not sure if he can play again this season. They didn’t sound so optimistic.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets striker Josh Anderson (shoulder) and goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo (knee) travel with the team on their road trip.

Dallas Stars: Striker Justin Dowling was added to the IR retrospectively on January 29.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings defender Jonathan Ericsson will return to the lineup. He’s been out with a broken nose since December 15th.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Nick Bjugstad, who hasn’t skated in the past few days.

“He had no setback per se. I would prefer not to go into the details of his progress or rehabilitation process. Our medical staff strive to make the best possible decisions every day or week to reach where we can get him back into the lineup And that is exactly what is happening.

…

“So sometimes it’s going to be about being on the ice. Sometimes you don’t have to be on the ice. And we’ll make those decisions accordingly.”

James Mirte: Toronto Maple Leafs defender Travis Dermott missed training yesterday due to an illness.

Paul Hendrick: Dermott’s status for tonight has not yet been determined. Will depend on how he feels today.

