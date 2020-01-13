advertisement

Craig Morgan: Niklas Hjalmarsson, defender of Arizona Coyotes, returned to the lineup after 43 missed games with a broken left fibula.

Cap friendly: The Coyotes activated Hjalmarsson from the LTIR and switched the goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper from the IR to the LTIR.

The Coyotes needed just under $ 609,000 to activate Hjalmarsson. Kuemper’s move to the LTIR brought in an additional $ 1.85 million.

Craig Morgan: Coyote coach Rick Tocchet said Kuemper will not return to the lineup before the All Star break.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier is out due to an injury to his lower body.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville said Sergei Bobrovsky will be allowed to play on Thursday. He has an upper body problem.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes said defenders Ryan Ellis and striker Colton Sissons are making progress but will not travel with the team to Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils striker Kyle Palmieri missed the game last night with a lower body injury he suffered on Saturday.

Inside Scoop pen: Pittsburgh Penguins striker Sidney Crosby was not ready yesterday to return to the lineup.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said defender Brent Burns was involved in an upper body injury. He didn’t think it was important, but he wasn’t sure.

Curtis Pashelka: The Sharks were gone yesterday, so there was no update to Burns. An update should come today before they leave for Arizona.

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated IR striker Andreas Johnsson and put defender Jake Muzzin on the IR.

