Craig Morgan: Rick Tocchet, Arizona Coyotes coach, said goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper will be training today. If all goes well, there’s a chance he’ll be playing against the Canadians.

Craig Morgan: Coyote coach Tocchet said goalkeeper Antti Raanta has a lower body injury every day.

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames had no update to Travis Hamonic after the game. He left in the second period. Hamonic took another shift after a hit by Canucks J.T. Miller.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks Adam Boqvist (right shoulder) is out with the team. Not known if he plays today.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars striker Alexander Radulov missed the game last night with an upper body injury.

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers striker Connor McDavid crashed against Nashville Predators defender Dante Fabbro. McDavid got up and moved his left leg (knee?).

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers coach Dave Tippett said after the game that McDavid had an injured knee. They iced it over after the second section and after the game. Tippett doesn’t expect it to be serious. McDavid did not speak to the media after the game.

John Lu: Montreal Juladiens coach Claude Julien said defender Shea Weber’s lower body injury was still swollen, so they could not get a definitive diagnosis or schedule his recovery.

New York Rangers: Forward Micheal Haley had to undergo surgery to repair a bilateral core muscle injury. It fails indefinitely.

Sam Carchidi: Depending on how Philadelphia Flyers goalkeeper Carter Hart feels today, coach Alain Vigneault believes he might be ready to return on Monday.

Dan Kingerski from ProHockeyNow: John Marino, defender of the Pittsburgh Penguins, broke his cheekbones after a shot deflected and hit him. According to a source, he needs surgery because his cheek is broken in three places. There is no schedule for when he could return.

Caley Chelios: Ryan McDonagh, Tampa Bay Lightning defender, will be more than daily. You will reevaluate McDonagh and Jan Rutta in a few weeks.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks striker Micheal Ferland was on the ice with the Canucks yesterday morning. It is still planned to take a conditioning phase.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks striker Brock Boeser left the game yesterday morning with an upper body injury.

Steve Carp: Vegas Golden Knights striker Melker Karlsson was on the ice yesterday morning. Trainer Pete DeBoer said that Karlsson is very close. He is X-rayed on Sunday to see where he is.

