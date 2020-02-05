advertisement

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson missed his second game in a row with a lower body injury. It is listed as “day by day”.

Boston Bruins: Coach Bruce Cassidy said striker Joakim Nordstrom would miss last night’s game and today’s game because he is dealing with an illness related to his allergies.

advertisement

Buffalo Sabers: Forwards Johan Larsson (lower body) and Curtis Lazar (illness) and defender Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) missed last night’s game and are all listed as “day by day”.

Derek Wills: Calgary Flames defender Mark Giordano left the game last night in the second game with an obvious right leg injury.

Pat Steinberg: Flames coach Geoff Ward did not have an update on Giordano’s lower body injury after the game. Assistant coach Martin Gelinas says it takes a lot of pain to keep Giordano out of a game. He won’t practice today.

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes striker Jordan Martinook left the game with a torso injury last night.

Jameson OliveFlorida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said he was confident that Aleksander Barkov could return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Sens communication: Vladislaw Namestnikov, Ottawa Senator striker, left the game last night in the second section with a lower body injury.

Brooks roast: Nashville Predators defender Ryan Ellis was on the ice yesterday for her morning skate. He has an upper body injury. It was the first time that he has been on the ice with teammates since he was injured on January 1st. They don’t expect Ellis to play on their road trip.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils interim coach Alain Nasreddine said that Nico Hischier and Sami Vatanen’s complaints are not long-term. Both missed last night’s game.

Mike Morreale: The devils activated the attacker Ben Street from the IR and assigned him to the AHL. Defender Colton White has been recalled.

Lou Korac: St. Louis blues coach Craig Berube said striker Oskar Sundqvist skated yesterday and felt better. Nothing else to report about his status.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defender Jan Rutta left the game last night with a lower body injury.

Kristen Shilton: Goalkeeper Frederik Andersen of Toronto Maple Leafs has an upper body injury. Goal scorer Kasimir Kaskisuo was recalled from the AHL.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov has left his ice skate for caution.

JJ Regan : Samsonov got a shot on the head and had to go through the concussion protocol.

: Samsonov got a shot on the head and had to go through the concussion protocol. Tom Gulitti: Samsonov was hit by Alex Ovechkin. He said he was okay when he was back in the locker room.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Winnipeg Jets activated defender Nathan Beaulieu from the IR and transferred striker Mathieu Perreault to the IR.

advertisement