Arizona Coyotes: Defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson left the game last night with a lower body injury.

Boston Bruins: Goalkeeper Tuukka Rask shot a few shots from defender John Moore and striker Karson Kuhlman before training. Rask stays in the IR with a concussion.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets striker Josh Anderson was on the ice yesterday for the first time since his shoulder injury in mid-December.

Defender Ryan Murray (back) was on the ice. Goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo skated alone before training.

Josh Clark: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness updates injuries:

Forward Roope Hintz suffers from an upper body injury every day. They hope that he can return on Saturday.

Striker Justin Dowling is performed daily with a lower body injury. He was in the lineup on Wednesday.

Forward Andrew Cogliano left training early with an ankle problem, but is expected to be fine.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings striker Andreas Athanasiou returns to training yesterday. He has had a lower body injury since December 29.

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers striker Joakim Nygard could be absent over the long term.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Nygard (hand) and defender Kris Russell (concussion protocol) have been added to the IR.

Jameson Olive: Joel Quenneville, Florida Panthers coach, said defender MacKenzie Weegar is feeling and looking good: “We’ll put him there tomorrow, see how he develops, and then make a decision on the street.”

Paul Skrbina: Nashville Predators striker Colton Sissons returned to the lineup last night.

Jordan Hall: Shayne Gostisbehere, defender of Philadelphia Flyers, is not sure if he will be in the lineup.

Sam Carchidi: Flyers goalkeeper Carter Hart said he felt better but would not play for the next seven days.

Inside Scoop pen: Pittsburgh Penguins defender Justin Schultz (lower body) was training yesterday. Striker Dominik Kahun (concussion) and Nick Bjugstad (core muscle) were not on the ice.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Alexander Steen coached yesterday after missing the third game on Tuesday.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks striker Tomas Hertl will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL.

Ben Götz: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said strikers William Karlsson and Cody Glass are both making progress.

Both will join them “sometime” on their road trip. DeBoer said they were more “day to day, game to game than week to week”.

Jason Bell: Winnipeg Jets defender Nathan Beaulieu could return this weekend.

Mitchell Clinton: Jets striker Bryan Little is still in a contactless jersey during training yesterday. Defenders Tucker Poolman and striker Mark Scheifele did not train.

