advertisement

Arizona Coyotes: Goalkeeper Antti Raanta injured his lower body last night.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said defender Niklas Hjalmarsson was expected to return to the lineup before the All-Star break.

advertisement

Boston hockey now: Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is confident that defender Zdeno Chara (jaw) will be in the lineup today.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks striker Dylan Strome was on the ice for about 15 seconds. Trainer Jeremy Colliton said that Strome was just trying out his injury and that he is still considered commonplace.

Renaud Lavoie: Brendan Gallagher, striker from Montreal Canadiens, was not feeling well. His headache has returned. He needs to see a doctor to see if it is a virus or a concussion.

Renaud Lavoie: Canadian strikers Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia will not return before the All Star break. Forward Paul Byron is not running yet.

John Lu: Canadian coach Claude Julien said Byron (knee) suffered a setback.

Minnesota Wild: Forward Jason Zucker: “I hope to be able to train soon. Play, we take it every day. Week after week.”

Arthur Staple: New York striker Tom Kuhnhackl didn’t train yesterday.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning striker Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh (upper body) did not train yesterday. Palat left the game on Thursday after a goal from Coyotes Taylor Hall.

Caley Chelios : Palat has a lower body injury.

: Palat has a lower body injury. McDonagh is out for the weekend and will be day after day after that.

Jeff PatersonJim Benning, GM of Vancouver Canucks, said striker Michael Ferland will not return until after the All Star break.

advertisement