Richard Morin: Arizona Coyotes striker Brad Richardson left the game with a lower body injury last night.

Matt Porter: Bruce Cassidy, coach of Boston Bruins, said goalkeeper Tuukka Rask has a concussion: “It’s an elbow to the head and they didn’t call it.”

Ryan S. Clark: Colorado Avalanche striker Joonas Donskoi (concussion) was on the ice in a no-contract jersey before training yesterday.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars striker Radek Faksa injured his upper body in training on Monday.

John Lu: Montreal Canada coach Claude Julien said striker Joel Armia is doubtful for tonight. It is commonplace and it has not been excluded that it will return before the All Star break.

Abbey Mastracco: New Jersey Devils goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood could join the team at some point during his road trip. It doesn’t sound like neither Blackwood nor striker Kyle Palmieri are in a game before the break.

Sam Carchidi: Goalkeeper Carter Hart of Philadelphia Flyers may have a lower body problem, coach Alain Vigneault says. Brian Elliott should start playing tonight anyway.

Dave Isaac: The flyers are still not informed about the status of Hart.

Dave Isaac: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said he expects striker Nolan Patrick to play sometime this season.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby returned to the lineup last night.

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues activated defender Carl Gunnarsson from the IR and retrospectively placed defender Colton Parayko on IR on January 2. He can leave the IR at any time.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning defender Ryan McDonagh was on the ice yesterday. He has missed the last five games with an upper body injury.

Sportsnet 650: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green on Brandon Sutter’s possible return: “I’m not sure. We will consult with our employees when we get back home. I obviously want to get him to practice when we skate. If we don’t, it probably won’t be an option. “

Brendan Batchelor: Green had no update on striker Micheal Ferland.

Sara Orlesky: Winnipeg Jets trainer Paul Maurice said that a short-term injury to defender Carl Dahlstrom on the upper body is not expected.

