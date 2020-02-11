advertisement

Arizona Coyotes: Goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper had a setback in the morning and didn’t dress last night. Kuemper is still suffering from an abdominal injury.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets defender, Seth Jones, was indefinitely transferred to IR for an ankle injury.

advertisement

Aaron Portzline from The Athletic : Jones broke his right ankle on Saturday and sprained it. According to GM Jarmo Kekalainen, he will have some tests done before an operation.

: Jones broke his right ankle on Saturday and sprained it. According to GM Jarmo Kekalainen, he will have some tests done before an operation. “He’s been away for a while,” Kekalainen told The Athletic on Monday.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings striker Anthony Mantha has had a lung injury since December 21. He said he would return to the lineup tonight.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers striker Connor McDavid is not sure if he will be in the lineup tonight. He said that he has a Charley horse.

Pierre LeBrun: Montreal Canadiens striker Phillip Danault left the game early last night.

Eric Engels: Claude Julien, Canadiens coach, said Phillip Danault still has some dental work to do and a cut to look at.

John Lu: Canadian coach Julien said defender Shea Weber is not traveling with the team to Boston and Pittsburgh. He is also dubious for Dallas at the weekend. Weber’s lower body injury is not yet fully diagnosed.

Andrew Gross: Ryan Pulock, New York Islanders’ defender, didn’t go through a concussion log after being hit by Lightning’s Alex Killorn: “It churned me a little, but I was fine.”

Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins said defense attorney John Marino had a successful operation and was expected to be out for three to six weeks.

Tampa Bay Blitz: Forward Steven Stamkos missed the game last night and is performed daily with a lower body injury.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on the start of Frederik Andersen tonight: “I think so, yes. We don’t rule that out and we’ll have both him and Soupy ready. “

Kristen Shilton: Keefe on when John Tavares and Justin Holl are able to go: “It’s an illness and you don’t know how it affects our boys, so these people will make decisions at the time of the game and of course we hope it will something that is not spreading. “

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs striker William Nylander trained yesterday. He had missed the last two games with an illness.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs striker Ilya Mikheyev was on the ice yesterday for the first time since an artery and tendons on his wrist were injured. The injury occurred on December 27 and he was given a 90-day recovery period.

advertisement