Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goalkeeper Antti Raanta left the game last night with a lower body injury.

Craig Morgan: Coyote coach Rick Tocchet said Raanta pulled out of the game the second he felt something. Hopefully nothing will be known of an updated one today.

Craig Morgan: The coyote goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper was on the ice with his goalkeeper coach yesterday morning and shot some ice skates in the morning before he left the ice.

Defender Niklas Hjalmarsson was on the ice with a contactless jersey.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper Robin Lehner suffers from a knee injury every day. Trainer Jeremy Colliton said they are trying to determine the severity.

Chris Kuc: Chicago Blackhawks striker Drake Caggiula hopes to return from concussion this week. He won’t be in the lineup today.

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated striker Emil Bemstrom from the IR.

NHL.com: Los Angeles Kings defender Alec Martinez returned to the lineup last night after missing the last 18 games with a wrist injury.

Adam Vingan: Nashville Predators striker Matt Duchene missed the game last night because of an illness. Defender Dante Fabbro missed the game last night with an upper body injury.

Hailey Salvian: Ottawa Senator striker Anthony Duclair missed yesterday’s game

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said defender Ryan McDonagh is doubtful for today.

Paul Hendrick: Toronto Maple Leafs striker Andreas Johnsson was on the ice yesterday morning wearing a non-contact jersey.

Forward Trevor Moore was also on the ice yesterday morning.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights striker Cody Glass struggled to hold his right Achilles tendon yesterday afternoon.

Justin Emerson: Golden Knights striker Jonathan Marchessault missed yesterday’s game.

