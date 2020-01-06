advertisement

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes will travel with four goalies on their road trip in three games – Antti Raanta, Darcy Kuemper, Adin Hill and Ivan Prosvetov.

Defender Niklas Hjalmarsson also travels with the team.

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks had no update for goalkeeper Robin Lehner yesterday. He remains injured in the right knee every day.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets striker Cam Atkinson is 50:50 after returning to the lineup tonight. He practiced with the best powerplay unit yesterday.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canada striker Brendan Gallagher (concussion) was on the ice for about 25-30 minutes yesterday. It was his first time on the ice since he suffered a concussion. The earliest return is tomorrow.

Paul Skrbina: Nashville Predators striker Matt Duchene and defender Dante Fabbro missed yesterday’s game – the second game in a row they missed.

Tampa Bay Blitz: The Lightning lists defender Ryan McDonagh with an upper body injury.

Joe Smith: McDonagh scored a high hit by Brady Tkachuk and an elbow to the head by Colin White. Coach Jon Cooper would not say whether concussion was ruled out. I’m not sure what the injury was for Ryan McDonagh, but he struck Tkachuk with a hit and White with an accidental elbow on the head. Jon Cooper, asked if a concussion is impossible but did not go into any other status than McDonagh, is “dubious” for Sunday’s game in Carolina – Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB), January 5, 2020

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs striker Andreas Johnsson (leg) and Trevor Moore (concussion) both participated in their first full training since their injuries. Both wore contactless jerseys.

Jesse Granger: Several sources have said that Vegas Golden Knights striker Cody Glass’s injury is only a bruise. It doesn’t look like surgery is needed.

He suffered a similar injury down to the opposite knee.

