Craig Morgan: Derek Stepan, striker of the Arizona Coyotes, seemed to injure his hand while training in a freak accident yesterday. He has been examined by medical team personnel and his status for today’s game is unclear.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes goalkeeper Antti Raanta said he was fine at the start of training, but then his problem started to work and he left the ice.

Chris Kuc from NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks winger Drake Caggiula has been out with a concussion since November 13th. He is patient with his injury and doesn’t want to hurry back. He has been practicing with the team for a few weeks.

It is not entirely symptom-free, but it definitely “comes very close.

“I try not to set exact dates just because I’ve done it before and I’m disappointed. I feel very good and very close. I can’t imagine that it will take too long.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche prospectus Conor Timmins fails for a few weeks due to a lower body injury.

John Lu: Montreal Juladiens coach Claude Julien said striker Brendan Gallagher had traveled with the team but would not play tonight.

Andrew Zadarnowski: Canadien’s prospects Alexander Romanov will have an MRI done to see if he has a broken arm, according to a Russian report.

Matt Loughlin: New Jersey Devils striker Jack Hughes has an upper body injury tonight. They don’t think it’s serious, but it takes longer than expected to heal.

Striker Jesper Bratt will see how his ankle feels today before determining if he’s on the lineup or not.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators Trainer D.J. Smith said defender Ron Hainsey is unlikely to play tonight and defender Nikita Zaitsev will not play.

TSN 1200: Smith added that they are confident that defenders Dylan DeMelo and striker Anthony Duclair can return.

Sam Carchidi: Justin Braun, Philadelphia Flyers defender, is out for a few weeks due to a groin injury.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights striker Cody Eakin has been released for contact.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights injury updates from trainer Gerard Gallant:

Cody Eakin- “He’s a lot closer. It was a good day for him today. He’s really close.”

Jonathan Marchessault – “Had a good, complete workout, that’s a good sign. I’m not sure. He’s still commonplace.”

Cody Glass – “Week after week, lower body”

Scott Billeck: The Winnipeg Jets activated striker Andrew Copp from the IR and appointed defender Nathan Beaulieu to the IR.

