Boston Bruins: Coach Bruce Cassidy said striker David Krejci will skate today before determining his status for tonight.

Goalkeeper Tuukka Rask was on ice yesterday before training.

Defender Kevan Miller skated on Sunday.

Mike Loftus: Miller lasted about 15 minutes on Sunday.

Helen St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill had no updates on striker Frans Nielsen and defender Mike Green.

Both left the game against the Colorado Avalanche with upper body injuries.

#LGRW Frans Nielsen & Mike Green both injured.

Makar ran Nielsen on the support

Green blocked a shot from Landeskog

Both upper body injuries. pic.twitter.com/pv75pqTj41

– Here is your recording @ (@HeresYourReplay) January 20, 2020

Sarah McLellan: Bruce Boudreau, Minnesota Wild coach, said Mikko Koivu and Brad Hunt are still over their illness.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Michael Raffl with an upper body injury is led as an everyday striker.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said striker Dominik Kahun suffered a concussion.

Inside Scoop pen: Penguins defender Justin Schultz trained in a regular jersey yesterday.

Inside Scoop pen: Schultz and Simon were not excluded for tonight.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer about injured strikers Cody Glass and William Karlsson: “He’s on his way. But he and William (Karlsson) will need the 10 days and we will give you an update that comes from this break. I would assume that both would really approach at this point. “

Ted Wyman: Paul Maurice, Winnipeg Jets trainer, about Adam Lowry’s left arm injury: “We still have to pass the final exam so we can see it at home. But it’s not short-term, so it’ll be a month before we talk about his re-entry. “

