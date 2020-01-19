advertisement

Mike Loftus: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said striker David Krejci is out of the lineup today due to an upper body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Brandon Saad was activated by the IR.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars defender Stephen Johns was activated by IR and striker Radek Faksa was transferred to IR.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Valtteri Filppula left the game with a lower body injury last night.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Drought striker Jonathan Drouin will not return to the lineup after the All Star break. There is still work to be done on his wrist injury before he is ready.

New York Rangers: Forward Brendan Lemieux is still listed as day after day.

Forward Artemi Panarin should be operational today.

Tom Timmermann: St. Louis blues striker Mackenzie MacEachern left yesterday’s game with a lower body injury.

Paul Stastny takes a puck in the face and starts lifting his teeth off the ice 🤕 pic.twitter.com/kBXRkeXR2G

– Hockey Central (@HockeyCentraI) January 19, 2020

