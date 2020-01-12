advertisement

Boston Bruins: Defender Matt Grzelcyk left the game last night with a lower body injury.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks striker Brandon Saad is back on the ice, but there is no schedule when he returns.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars defender John Klingberg (lower body) skated yesterday but was unable to return to the lineup.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky left training yesterday and his status for today is unknown. Coach Joel Quenneville said his injury was not serious, but may not allow him to play today.

Jessi Pierce: Bruce Boudreau, coach from Minnesota Wild, said that striker Jason Zucker and defender Greg Pateryn are crucial to the game today.

Arpon Basu: Brendan Gallagher, striker from Montreal Canadiens, missed the game last night.

Arpon Basu: Canadian trainer Claude Julien said Gallagher had seen doctors, but they hadn’t found out if his headache was related to concussions. It sounds like they can stop him as a precaution.

Tom Gulitti: Alain Nasreddine, New Jersey Devils coach, about injured Jack Hughes: “Yes. He is much better. He’s fine. He is in Jersey. The rehab program is going really well and is getting closer and closer. “

Abbey Mastracco from NJ.com: Mackenzie Blackwood, the Devils goalkeeper, missed the game last night with an upper body injury. They don’t think it’s a long-term problem.

“It’s just a precaution and it gets better,” said interim coach Alain Nasreddine.

The Devils introduced Ben Street on IR after suffering an upper body injury on Thursday.

Striker Jesper Bratt returned to the lineup.

Tom Gulitti: Blackwood’s current status is unknown.

New York Rangers: Defender Marc Staal missed yesterday’s game with an upper body injury.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins striker Sidney Crosby has not been eliminated from today’s game.

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning trainer Jon Cooper said Ondrej Palat is still commonplace. He missed the game last night.

Adam Kimelman: Lightning coach Cooper did not have much to say about Patrick Maroon: “He has too many ice bags to see what’s going on with him. Hopefully he is doing well.”

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs striker Andreas Johnsson has been out since December 4th: “They told me the pain would probably not go away for a while, but it feels good on the ice and offers additional protection out there “

Johnsson on the question of whether he could play today: “I don’t know … maybe”

