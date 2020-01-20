advertisement

Matt Kalman: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said defender Connor Clifton will be out at least until February.

Jimmy Greenfield: Chicago Blackhawks striker Dylan Strome is unlikely to return to the lineup on Tuesday, the last game before the break.

advertisement

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche striker Joonas Donskoi is not yet released for return.

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets activated striker Oliver Bjorkstrand from the IR and appointed striker Kevin Stenlund to the AHL.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said striker Valtteri Filppula (lower body) is questionable today.

Striker Andreas Athanasiou (lower body) drove alone again. They hope to return on February 1st.

Forward Anthony Mantha has been out with a rib injury since December 21. He has not started skating yet and there is no timeline or update on when to return.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers Sent Defender Matt Benning to AHL for LTIR Conditioning. He could return to their game against the flames on January 29th.

New York Islanders: Striker Josh Bailey left with an illness yesterday morning.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers striker Brendan Lemieux is back in the lineup yesterday.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Sullivan said strikers Dominik Simon (lower body) and Dominik Kahun (upper body) were rated.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues defender Colton Parayko could return to the lineup with Blues Bye Week. The All Star game is over.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Adam Lowry, Winnipeg Jets striker, left the game last night with an upper body injury. He was hit by Blackhawks striker Drake Caggiula.

Mike McIntyre: Jets trainer Paul Maurice said he would probably know more about Lowry injuries today.

Murat Ates: Lowry had his left arm in a noose after the game. It looks like it could be an injury to his left shoulder.

advertisement