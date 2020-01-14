advertisement

Tracy Myers: Chicago Blackhawks strikers Dylan Strome and Brandon Saad are definitely out tonight.

It doesn’t sound like either of them will be on the road at all.

Ryan S. Clark: Colorado Avalanche striker Andre Burakovsky practiced with an illness yesterday.

Striker Joonas Donskoi was out alone yesterday. It is still in the concussion log.

Sean Shapiro: Dallas Stars defender John Klingberg is probably back in the lineup tonight. He had an injury to his kneecap after blocking a shot at the Winter Classic.

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have to do without goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier after the All-Star break at the latest because of an injury to the lower body.

Bernier had a 5-3 record in his last nine games with a GAA of 2.09 and a percentage win of 0.937.

Jimmy Howard will take over as a starter. He hasn’t won a game since October 29th. Calvin Pickard will back up.

Brooks roast: Nashville Predator GM Dante Fabbro was on the ice yesterday. He is listed as an everyday with an upper body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said defender Brent Burns is likely for today’s game. He met with doctors yesterday.

Forward Barclay Goodrow was sick yesterday and didn’t go to training. He will travel with the team.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs defender Morgan Rielly has suffered a broken foot for at least eight weeks. He was transferred to the IR.

Pierre LeBrun: The Maple Leafs are now without defenders Rielly and Jake Muzzin. Holding on to a playoff point is now becoming more difficult for the Leafs.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights striker Jonathan Marchessault practiced on the ice. He was on the ice for tomorrow morning before yesterday, so his first full workout since January 6th has taken place. He had previously been released for contact.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that striker Bryan Little will be training again today: “Contactless. He’ll stay on the ice with us as long as he feels good. He monitors his own heart rate. He gets into the drills and stays outside when he has to. We start spending a few days together on the ice. “

