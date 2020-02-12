advertisement

Kyle Fredrickson: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said striker Nazem Kadri will be out “weeks, not days” after a lower body injury.

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have activated strikers Anthony Mantha and Frans Nielsen from the IR.

advertisement

Columbus Blue Jackets: Defender Seth Jones is out for eight to ten weeks after ankle surgery.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars striker Alexander Radulov returned from injury.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said there are no schedules when striker James Neal (foot) and defender Kris Russell (concussion protocol) will return to the lineup. Russell has been driving alone for the past few days.

Chris Johnston: Oilers GM Holland said Connor McDavid’s quad injury was not related to the PCL / knee injury he had most recently out of season.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Holland: “He played injured (on Saturday after the incident) but did not face any serious danger.”

John Lu: Montreal Canada coach Claude Julien said they should be diagnosed with Shea Weber’s injury by the end of the week. The swelling should decrease by then.

John Lu: Canadian striker Paul Byron said he is unlikely to be in the lineup in the next two games.

Dave Isaac: Shayne Gostisbehere, defender of Philadelphia Flyers, did not run yesterday because he was dealing with scar tissue from his surgery. They hope that he can skate tomorrow.

St. Louis Blues: Statement by St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong to defender Jay Bouwmeester.

“Jay Bouwmeester had a 7:50 break tonight and suffered heart failure. After his shift, he collapsed on our bench. Fortunately, thanks to the quick response from our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team doctors, they were able to stabilize Jay. He was alert and moved all of his limbs when he was brought to the UC Irvine Medical Center. Jay is currently conscious and vigilant as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim’s doctors. We will update Jay’s condition on Wednesday morning. “

St. Louis Blues : The blues ducks game from last night was postponed and will be made up for later.

: The blues ducks game from last night was postponed and will be made up for later. Jeremy Rutherford: Bouwmeester is in a stable condition in the hospital after “heart failure”.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks striker Micheal Ferland was sent by AHL as part of an LTI conditioning loan to Utica. He will have to pause three games in the next six days.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Todd Reirden said striker Evgeny Kuznetsov is commonplace. They will rate it again before starting their three-road road trip starting on Thursday.

advertisement