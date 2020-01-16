advertisement

NHL Injury Notes

Alexander Kinkopf: Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said striker Brad Richardson is unlikely to be in the lineup tonight.

advertisement

Goalkeeper Antti Raanta will be scored before today’s game. He “had a good day yesterday,” said Tocchet.

Mike Chambers: Jared Bedner, Colorado Avalanche head coach, said striker Joonas Donskoi has to do a full contact exercise before getting permission to return from concussion.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets striker Josh Anderson is still far from returning to the lineup.

Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is getting closer.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forward Cam Atkinson was activated by the IR.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said he did not expect goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky to be in the lineup tonight. He added, “We’ll see how he presents the rest of the week.”

Arpon Basu: Claude Julien, Montreal Canadiens coach, said attacker Brendan Gallagher no longer has a headache.

Julien said the doctors don’t think his headache is related to his concussion, but are not entirely sure. You handle it carefully.

Philadelphia Flyers: The Philadelphia Flyers goalkeeper, Carter Hart, is out for two to three weeks with a strain on the lower abdomen on the right.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs defender Jake Muzzin was back on the ice yesterday. A good sign that his broken foot is making progress.

Paul Hendrick: Maple Leafs striker Trevor Moore moves closer to return to the lineup. He completed a full training session in a jersey yesterday. He could return on Saturday.

advertisement