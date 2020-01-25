advertisement

cork

Manager: Kieran Kingston (1st season, 2nd stint)

Selectors: Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Ger Cunningham

Last good league: second in 2015

Cork has been a weak league lately and has only won eight games in the last four seasons – without a doubt the fewest in the main areas. Daniel Kearney will be absent and Kingston won’t have Alan Cadogan, Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, or Colm Spillane for a while. Look for people like Declan Dalton, Niall O’Leary and Billy Hennessy to do a round or two.

Galway

Manager: Shane O’Neill (Season 1)

Selection: John Fitzgerald, Fergal Healy, David Forde

Last good league: semi-finals 2019

advertisement

Shane O’Neill has to be a little behind his tail, just 10 weeks after his appointment. Colm Callanan has joined the backroom team and both Johnny Glynn and Joseph Cooney are working abroad for a minute without their intentions for the year being clear. Tadhg Haran and Sean Bleahane made waves last season and are hoping for a start.

Shane O’Neill is in his first season as a Galway manager. Photo: Bryan Keane / Inpho

limerick

Manager: John Kiely (Season 4)

Selection: Alan Cunningham, Paul Kinnerk, Brian Geary, Aonghus O’Brien, Joe O’Connor

Last good league: 2019 champions

Winter went well and then New York happened. John Kiely understandably pulled shutters down after StreetFighterGate, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Limerick threw the tabs off everyone to make up for it. Pat Ryan and Shane Dowling will be missing for a while, Barry Nash, Conor Boylan and Adrian Breen will be looking for reinforcements.

Tipperary

Manager: Liam Sheedy (Season 2, Stint 2)

Selection: Tommy Dunne, Eamon O’Shea, Darren Gleeson

Last good league: 2018 second

Here is a strange example: none of the current tip panels has a league medal for its name. They have played in five finals since they last won in 2008 and lost all five. If you change that this time, it’s probably more of a coincidence than an intention. Given Tipp’s age profile, it’s hard to see Sheedy intimidating the horses at Easter.

Waterford

Manager: Liam Cahill (Season 1)

Selection: Stephen Frampton, Stephen Molumphy, Michael Bevans

Last good league: second in 2019

The team most urgently needs a good league. Cahill has lost Brick Walsh, Philip Mahony and Brian O’Halloran through retirement and will not be available to Shane Bennett in the short to medium term. After Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan fell behind and Jake Dillon was back on the scene, there was considerable player turnover. Task one is to raise morale from the ground.

Westmeath

Manager: Shane O’Brien (Season 1)

Selection: Paudie O’Neill, Brendan Murtagh, Alan Kerins, Paul Greville

Last good league: champions of division 2A 2019

After league highs last year, removing Joe Quaid didn’t make much sense. Nevertheless, they are ready to compete with the premium teams. Beating Carlow in the Walsh Cup was not a bad start for Shane O’Brien and Aongus Clarke and Robbie Greville will lead the fight. But let’s not gild the lily – every point will be a triumph

advertisement