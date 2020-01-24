advertisement

ST. LOUIS – The “Battle of Alberta” is unlikely to skip to the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night.

Agitating Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk is on the Pacific Division team with forward Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers archive.

“They’re great players,” Tkachuk said. “This is not an event to talk about things like (rivalry). This is an event where the best players in the sport are coming here and playing on the same team, going out and having fun, doing a show for the fans. “

Recently Tkachuk drew the Oilers buzz with some big hits on Zack Kassian. When Kassian challenged him in a fight on January 11, Tkachuk declined. Kassian was punched anyway, earning a two-game NHL suspension.

Draisaitl suggested he would leave the ice rather than make a substitution with Tkachuk at the All-Star Game.

“It’s such a different atmosphere here, you’ll be able to put it aside,” said Flames defender Mark Giordano, another member of the Pacific team. “We’re all professionals, everyone will be professionals about it.”

–Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk grew up here watching their father, Keith, a two-time All-Star and a key center for the St. Louis Blues.

They went on to become key players for the Flames and Ottawa Senators. Now they are back at the Enterprise Center to enjoy their first NHL All-Star weekend.

Brady was a late addition, succumbing to Toronto Maple Leafs injured center Auston Matthews. He was planning to come home anyway to support Matthew, but he had to shorten his breaks to play.

“It was pretty surreal to get that call,” Brady said. “I was in the Bahamas yesterday, so it was a little different. But I’m really happy to be home.”

The Tkachuks have a treasure trove of Matthew and Brady photos as youngsters, posing with the biggest NHL names.

“It was just great, taking pictures and getting to know a bunch of guys and seeing some of those guys that were there, (and we) are just here,” Brady said. “It’s unreal that we’re doing it.”

–Also enjoying a homecoming is in front of Washington Capitals T.J. Oshin. He was a fan favorite during his tenure with the Blues from 2008-09 to 2014-15.

“I got into trouble here when I was younger and no one turned my back on me,” Oshie said. “They’ve always been so great to me, and I think that’s why it’s so special to come back here to St. Louis and play my first All-Star game here.”

– Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet is coaching the Pacific team instead of Golden Vegas laid off coach Gerard Gallant. This was the seventh NHL coaching change this season.

“This year has probably been worse than most, which is unfortunate,” said Blues coach Craig Berube, who is coaching the Central team. “It’s hard to see, to be honest with you.”

Tocchet, who was once fired by the Tampa Bay Lightning, noted that training has changed.

“More than ever, your team and players should be a partnership,” Tocchet said. “It’s not dictatorship. More coaches are realizing this now. They need to make sure they are on the same page with the players, and that the players have a say.”

