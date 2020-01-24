advertisement

Would you like to make the NHL All Star Game more interesting? Bring some little league people with you. It’s an idea that is so crazy that it might work.

Does anyone miss hockey? It may have been a few days since the all-star break for the 2020 NHL all-star game started with pretty interesting jerseys, but it feels like an eternity. Maybe that’s a bit dramatic, maybe not. Even if the all-star game will fill the ice-filled void in my heart, it looks different.

The all-star game is fun, but it gets boring very quickly. The NHL tried to reinvent the game and breathe new life into the event by switching to the three-on-three tournament format a few years ago. It worked a little bit, but now it’s the same as before. All-star MVP John Scott can’t be a hero every year.

If you think you’ve missed hockey, this is the NHL network. Since the cable news network lacks no game and no highlights, they filled the other night with the ECHL All-Star game. I was one of the few people watching the best ECHLs in Wichita taking the ice. An idea came to my mind.

The NHL is desperately trying to make its all-star game relevant. It’s an open secret in the league that players don’t care about. Some like Alex Ovechkin openly admit that he wants to skip the event. It used to be an honor to call yourself an all-star. Now it’s just a chore.

What if we won some of the best in AHL together with AHL stars? Why stop at the AHL, maybe bring in a few ECHL stars? It will still be the NHL event filled with NHL players, but add a few smaller players here and there to make it interesting.

Of course, the talent would have to be mixed. A team from NHL All-Stars should be able to easily beat a team from AHL All-Stars and even ECHL All-Stars. At that point, it would not even be competitive. A team of mostly NHL players with one or two lower players could work.

It’s a crazy idea, but it’s an idea that is so crazy that it might work. Some of these little players made it to the Olympics, so the NHL All Star game shouldn’t be too big a stage for them. In fact, they are likely to love and appreciate the opportunity more than some NHL players. If it doesn’t work, don’t repeat the idea again next year.

Perhaps one day, if it is successful, the concept could be expanded. Maybe add a few ice hockey players too. After all, Coyne Schofield did well in the skills competition last year for the fastest skater. The ECHL also let some players take part in their all-star game. This may be a little further away, but getting a few AHL and ECHL people involved could be an easier start.

