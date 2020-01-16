advertisement

With star players suspending the 2020 NHL all-star game, the league needs to change certain aspects of the event to do justice to players and fans.

The 2020 NHL All Star game, just around the corner, is designed to showcase the best of the best the league has to offer. But just like in previous years, well-known players and stars have decided not to participate. They decided to have a week off to give their bodies a break from strenuous exercise and to spend time with their families.

One of the league’s leading players, the elected captain of the Metropolitan Division in Alex Ovechkin, will be out of the tournament for a second year in a row.

In an article by J.J. Ovechkin, Regan of NBC Sports Washington, justified his decision to go that route again.

“Thank you to all the fans who voted for me,” said Ovechkin. “It is a difficult decision, but I have to listen to my body. I have to prepare for the second half of the year. I have to be healthy and focus on different things. Of course it is a difficult decision to be captain and the all-star – Missing the game, but doing the best for me and my team. “

And you can’t blame him. Other notable players who have followed in Ovi’s footsteps are the Netminders Tuukka Rask from the Boston Bruins and Marc Andre-Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin even made comments during a post-game interview asking fans not to vote for him because he wanted the days off.

Whatever the reasons for the omission, last year’s league has made it a rule that a player who is selected and who doesn’t take part must suspend a regular game of the season (before or after All-Star Break). This event is meant for the fans, but the league has to remember that without the brightest stars it leaves a sour taste when people see the event.

For starters, it doesn’t seem like a big penalty to block players from playing. But when you look at how tight some divisions are, especially the Pacific Division, where four teams are separated by a point, a game at the end of the season can be a big difference.

And frankly, I don’t know what the right punishment should be, if there should be a punishment at all. I understand why it’s in the game because the league is a business and the goal is to make money. The 3-on-3 competition winning team will receive a total of $ 1 million to tempt players to try. At the other events, the winners should also be compensated.

For me, being an all-star in a professional sports league means being a player who has an edge in the long run. Not half a season. For this reason, I believe that the All Star game should be postponed until the end of the year, as we see it in the National Football League. While the game is being postponed, there should be a week off from ice hockey so these players can rest and see their families.

This is the time when the World Junior should take place so that fans can pay more attention to the young talent and future NHL players. Unlike the National Football League, where all-star events take place after regular season, but Super Bowl players are excluded, we want every team to be there.

Why don’t the All Star celebrations take place a week after the end of the regular season? See who the best players for a whole year have been and fight players who say they want to rest before the toughest playoffs of all sports. Add a mandatory three or four day vacation after the All Star game. Then the players return to training and prepare for the upcoming playoff run.

Now the league has launched unique competitions for the event to spice it up. We saw the goalkeeper shot that Mike Smith made quite exciting. The three-on-three competition made the event more attractive and exciting for the common fan than a full five-on-five game.

The last two seasons have seen incredible growth in player skills with the puck on the racket. Moves like “The Michigan” and the intermediate leg have come to the fore. And the league should use this creativity aspect to modify the existing shooting competition.

If you think of all-star games in different leagues, you see the NBA with the Slam Dunk competition. In the MLB you can see the Home Run Derby. The NHL needs something that can draw the fans’ attention and captivate them. The league should use the creativity of the players and host a shootout competition with a different style, which is carried out by a jury, especially the Hall of Famers.

A shootout is already an event where players use their creativity, for example Patrick Kane as Superman, or players who let their younger children show off their movements in a sweet way. We as fans experience new skills and creativity, and a panel during the shooting ranking can lead players to create unprecedented moves.

The NHL must find a way to retain fans and players. If the best of the best decide that calm is more important, others will follow, but adding new events and new rewards could be a deciding factor. The best players in the league must be present if the NHL wants to present their true talent to the world.

