Frank Lampard is confident that N’Golo Kante will return quickly after Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Kante’s midfield colleague Jorginho opened the penalty kick before Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi went into the game.

Chelsea remain in last place in the Champions League qualification, five points ahead of Manchester United’s fifth, and Lampard knows how important it will be for his French international to be fit and firing again.

“I hope it will work in the short term. He actually survived the training but was aware of it,” the blues boss told BBC Match of the Day after Kant’s absence coincided with speculation that linked him to Real Madrid ,

“It didn’t break down as such. It’s something we have to look at in the coming week.

“We know how important he is to us and he has played so many games regularly over the years.”

“Not so much this year – which is unfortunate for everyone here. So we’ll take care of him and hope it doesn’t take too long.”

Edge has missed eight of Chelsea’s 22 Premier League games so far this season as he has been hampered by a number of minor issues.

Christian Pulisic was another victim of an injury in training in Cobham this week and suffered tendon damage.

The late US attacker offered Hudson-Odoi the opportunity to score his first goal in the Premier League.

“Callum did very well. The urgency of his game, being on the edge, running and approaching people – so positive,” added Lampard.

“These are the things he has to do to keep working on it. We know what talent he has.”

