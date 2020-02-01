advertisement

The president of NFU Scotland (NFUS) intervened after farmers reacted angrily and threatened to suspend donations to two national cancer charities that encourage supporters to give up meat for a month.

One of the charities has already announced that it is no longer promoting its campaign.

Cancer Research UK is urging people to take the Veg commitment and become vegetarians or vegans for a month.

Meanwhile, Macmillan Cancer Support launched a Meatless Walk campaign where participants are encouraged to “stay strong” and “don’t think about burgers”.

Participants are invited to sign up for a fundraising pack and the JustGiving page to attract sponsors.

However, the campaigns drew an angry response from the farming community, some threatening to suspend donations.

The NFUS said it was “unfortunate” that the charities, which provide such a valuable service and receive significant support from the farming community, seem to have been caught up in the recent ill-informed debate on animal production, the and climate change.

Union President Andrew McCornick said: “It is important that the facts about the role of meat, dairy and eggs in healthy eating and the ecological credentials of Scottish agriculture are fairly represented and these organizations charities have a responsibility to do so. “

The two charities said their campaigns were short-term in order to raise funds to finance their work.

Heather Pearl of Macmillan Cancer Support said the program “was not intended to encourage people to get rid of the meat forever.”

She said, “The Meatless March has had fewer registrations than we expected and we are no longer promoting.”

Sarah Pickersgill, head of marketing services for Cancer Research UK, said, “For anyone who decides to participate, our goal is to encourage them to get a sponsorship and raise funds for vital research.”

