NFU Scotland (NFUS) Perth office staff won an award for their exceptional efforts in recruiting and retaining members for the second year in a row.

The NFUS Membership Flame was presented to the union’s Perth team – Margaret Hebbourn, Katy Neill and Marc Robb – at the organization’s annual general meeting in Glasgow.

NFUS General Manager Scott Walker congratulated the team on recruiting 61 new members to the union in the past two years.

“Their success is even more surprising given that Margaret and Katy only started with NFU Scotland and NFU Mutual in 2017 and that Marc joined the agency at the end of last year,” he said. added.

Former Central East Regional President Roddy Kennedy said, “Delivering exciting, different, first-class service to the farming community is key both to recruiting new members and to keeping our current members and Margaret , Katy and now Marc have continued to go above and beyond their performance. “

