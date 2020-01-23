advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles » DeSean Jackson go up for a true legend of the west coast. The NFL wide receiver came with a custom Nipsey Hussle– custom inspired whip.

Key facts: This week Jackson launched Instagram with a photo slideshow showing his Hussle-themed Rolls-Royce truck.

See this post on Instagram

The game is sold not to say it !! @nipseyhussle you already know that I had to do it Loco NipBlu

A post shared by Desean Jackson (@ 0ne0fone) on January 21, 2020 at 4:54 p.m. PST

On a related note: Rap stars Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch and YG are ready to perform a tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The late Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards with an intense performance, the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday January 21. The tribute scheduled for next Sunday (January 26) will feature appearances by Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG. (Billboard)

Don’t miss the #GRAMMY tribute to Nipsey Hussle with @kirkfranklin @djkhaled @johnlegend @MeekMill @RoddyRicch @YG and more on stage at Music’s Biggest Night®, LIVE from coast to coast 1/26 from 20 h ET / 17h PT on CBS and @CBSAllAccess. https://t.co/PbFjRGNeMU pic.twitter.com/osEizKXcOw

– CBS (@CBS) January 21, 2020

See this post on Instagram

#themarathoncontinues

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on January 21, 2020 at 6:37 am PST

Wait, there is more: In December 2019, YG remembered the life of his late friend with a return photo.

See this post on Instagram

Success is a blessing and everything except 2019 has taken my brother. I’m going to give back all this shit and a little to recover my nigga I miss you foo THE LEGEND @nipseyhussle!

A message shared by @ yg on December 31, 2019 at 8:01 p.m. PST

Before you leave: In November 2019, Nipsey’s girlfriend Lauren London shared a photo back in memory.

See this post on Instagram

I love you.

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) November 4, 2019 at 6:42 am PST

