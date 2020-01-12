advertisement

San Francisco is a win from returning to the Super Bowl after a dominant performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers ended the regular season in the NFC standings and showed why they are one of the main favorites to win the Super Bowl with a 27:10 win on Sunday.

Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback from San Francisco, made sure the party started for his team in the first quarter. He directed a clinical action that gave Kendrick Bourne a touchdown.

Kirk Cousins ​​and the Vikings almost instantly, but from then on it became one-way traffic for the defending 49ers.

At the start of the season, the 49ers’ defense was one of the best of all time, and they delivered when it mattered.

They were under constant pressure from cousins ​​and released him four times before Richard Sherman took a passport in the middle of the third quarter.

Later in the third quarter, it was the special teams of the 49ers who developed the big game and made an unpredictable return that effectively sealed the outcome.

The fans who watched were impressed by the methodology of the 49ers and how much better they were on both sides of football than the Vikings.

During the demolition job, the 49ers set an NFL record by keeping the Vikings low at 147, least of the Super Bowl era.

The @ 49ers allowed the Vikings 147 yards in the 2019 division round, the fewest that allowed the # 49ers in the Super Bowl era. #MINvsSF

– NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 12, 2020

Not a surprising game. This is exactly the kind of fast, athletic defense that supports @Vikings’ offensive line all year round (Packers, Bears, to name just two). Thought it would be a bit closer, but #vikings need to improve the offensive line. Still. Again. #MINvsSF

– Lindsey Peterson (@ lpeterson830), January 12, 2020

The defeat ends the Viking season and puts the 49ers in the NFC championship game in which they face either the Seattle Seahawks or the Green Bay Packers.

The Seahawks and Packers fight in Lambeau Field, Wisconsin on Monday morning (10:40 a.m. AEDT).

Originally released as "Soul Crushing": 49ers historical drubbing

