The last two spots in the division round of the NFL playoffs will be filled on Monday morning (AEDT) when New Orleans hosts Minnesota and Seattle travel to Philadelphia.

The AFC was completely open on Sunday with the surprising loss of Tom Brady’s New England Patriots – and the picture of the NFC playoffs is even more difficult to predict.

VIKINGS LEAD THE SAINTS TO THE THREE QUARTER

A miracle downfield game by Taysom Hill, the quarterback, wasn’t enough to get the Saints back on the home soil.

A surprise was to be expected at three-quarters when Minnesota led New Orleans by 20 to 10 into the final quarter.

Despite the halftime break, the highlight of the first half was undoubtedly a big hit by Hill, who replaced stud quarterback Drew Brees for a game before the end of the first half.

It turned out to be a masterpiece of the saints when Hill found Deonte Harris on the field for a 50 meter win that put the saints in the 10-yard line of the Vikings.

With Brees spending time on the sidelines, Hill’s one throw tossed the game to put the Saints in goal position before Brees finished the trip to secure the Saint’s only touchdown in the first half.

Hill was the Saints’ Mr. Fix-It this season, spending time at Quarterback, Tight End, Receiver and Running Back.

He was the man who got her up and running again in the fourth quarter when he emerged into the end zone at the end of a Brees floater to get the Saints three points early in the fourth quarter.

Hill detonated past the cover to get deep into the end zone and catch a nice pass from Brees to complete a 20 yard touchdown.

The touchdown reduced Minnesota’s lead to 20-17 and 11 minutes remained.

Taysom Hill is the first player in NFL playoff history with 50 yards passed, 20 receiving yards and one receiving TD in the same game. The ultimate utility player.

– Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 5, 2020

BRADY PUTS PATRIOT ON THE CONTRACT CLOCK

media_cameraNew England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Tom Brady left the field at the end of his 20th NFL season and said he plans to be back for another when he turns 43.

If not in New England, somewhere else.

The Patriots quarterback said after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night that he had no intention of retiring, and put owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick on the clock to either re-sign or do most of the Franchise to see player suit somewhere else.

“I would say it is quite unlikely, hopefully unlikely, that he will retire,” Brady told reporters. “I love to play football, I love to play for this team. I loved playing for this team for two decades and winning lots of games. I don’t know what it looks like as we develop. “

Brady completed 20 of 37 passes for 209 yards without touchdowns and threw a playful interception that was returned for a touchdown. He had a lower quarterback rating than Ryan Tannehill, who had thrown a total of 72 yards in his first career playoff appearance.

It was the earliest post-season exit for Brady and the Patriots in a decade.

“I think we all run out of time and opportunities every year,” said Brady, who ran the second post-season game without a touchdown pass – and only for the fourth time since 2001.

“I don’t think I’m the only one in this category.” Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Most Valuable Player of the NFL title game, and three-time winner of the league MVP contract for next season.

Although he said he wanted to play until he was 45, he may be experiencing the worst (injury-free) season of his career.

“Who knows what the future holds? We’ll leave it at that, “said Brady.

– with AP

Originally released as Mr Fix-It’s Miracle in the NFL playoffs

