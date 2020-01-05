advertisement

Reigning champion New England was dumped by promoted Tennessee out of the NFL playoffs. The titans celebrated a 20:13 win on the road that could mark the end of the career of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

NFL leader Derrick Henry ran 182 yards 34 times and landed on a runway on his 26th birthday. Former patriot Logan Ryan brought Brady nine yards back on the runway, and there were nine seconds remaining to score the final points for New England’s fate.

“We were just locked up,” said Henry. “We wanted it. It’s a great win against a great team in a hostile environment. I’m just happy that we were able to move forward. A great team win. “

Brady, a 42-year-old quarterback who is now a free agent, was unable to lead the patriots to a second-half goal against a Titans defensive led by Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, a linebacker at three Super Bowl champions with New England, was monitored.

The Titans achieved a matchup in the second round of the top AFC Baltimore seed, while Houston will travel to the second Kansas City seed. Both hosts had farewell rounds.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson ran for a touchdown, threw for another and made a breathtaking game to take Ka’imi Fairbairn 11:40 with his 28-yard field goal when the Texans Buffalo 22:19 defeated.

NFL: The Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller thanks to this incredible piece by Deshaun Watson.

The National Football Conference playoffs begin on Monday (AEDT) with Minnesota in New Orleans and Seattle in Philadelphia, with top seed San Francisco and second seed Green Bay waiting to be entertained this weekend.

Henry scored a 1-yard run with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter when the Titans took the lead at 14-13 at halftime. This lead remained until the last second when the game stayed on the knife blade.

Tennessee failed to wipe out eight minutes of the fourth quarter and then stopped the Pats in just four games before forcing a barge 15 seconds before the end and mooring New England at the 1-yard line to set the stage for the crucial points prepare.

Nick Folk from New England opened the game with a 36 yard field goal. The Titans responded with a 75-yard drive limited to Anthony Firkser by Ryan Tannehill’s 12-yard touchdown pass.

Brady responded by moving New England by 75 yards in 10 games. Thanks to Julian Edelman’s 5-yard touchdown run, the Patriots took the lead 10-7 in the first game of the second quarter.

New England drove to Tennessee 1, but the Titan defenders forced the hosts to settle for a 2:16 21-yard folk field goal before half-time.

media_cameraTom Brady could be ready. Credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / AFP

WIN TEXANS RALLYE

In Houston, Watson escaped two defenders from Bills and threw a short pass on Taiwan Jones, who ran 34 yards to the 10-yard line from Buffalo before Fairbairn’s game winner came.

“Will, courage, grit – everything. You reached me but I stayed awake, ”said Watson. “Man, just never stop. honest. I just told myself to stay up. It is now to be done or to die. I had to do all the work that I did in the off-season. “

Watson was released seven times, but completed 20 of 25 passes for 247 yards, ran 14 times for 55 yards, and collected the Texans after a 16-0 deficit, the first time in 23 attempts under coach Bill O’Brien that Houston had escaped was such a huge hole to win.

“I knew someone had to be great. I said, “Why not me?” Said Watson. “We never give up. Whatever is necessary to win, we keep fighting and will always do our best. “Buffalo’s Stephen Hauschka scored his fourth field goal of the day from 47 meters, and there were five seconds in the fourth quarter to pull the line to 19. 19 and set up overtime.

The Bills had a 13-0 half-time lead highlighted by quarterback Josh Allen, who scored a 16-yard touchdown pass for a trick game in Buffalo’s opening round but failed to achieve his first playoff win since 1995.

Buffalo led 16-0, but Fairbairn scored a field goal after sales and Watson scored a 20-meter touchdown. In the last six meters, he dragged two defenders and scored a 5-meter touchdown pass for Carlos Hyde.

Watson threw and ran for 2-point conversions after each touchdown and Houston led until Hauschka forced overtime.

