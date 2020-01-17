advertisement

Matthew Cherry started out as a production assistant in Hollywood 13 years ago.

January 17, 2020 10:00 am EST

Matthew Cherry will participate in the acquisition of Angry Birds Movie 2 and Hair Love SPA on August 12, 2019 in Culver City, California.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images, FILE

Matthew Cherry's "Hair Love" was recently nominated for the best animated short film for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Sony Pictures animation

Matthew Cherry's "Hair Love" was recently nominated for the best animated short film for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Sony Pictures animation

Matthew Cherry's "Hair Love" was recently nominated for the best animated short film for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Sony Pictures animation

By Kelly McCarthy via GMA

A former NFL player hung his studs to try something more creative, and after starting at the bottom in Hollywood, the author, director, and filmmaker has made an impressive climb to the top.

Matthew Cherry came to Good Morning America to talk about his career on Thursday and said how important it was to see love and support for his latest project, Hair Love, which was recently awarded the Oscar for the Best animation program was nominated for short film.

“It is very affirming that I moved to LA 13 years ago and started a bit from the beginning when I retired and started as a PA (production assistant). I worked my way up a bit to make music videos and short films – to be here at the highest level now is so crazy, ”said Cherry.

#HairLove is live! It is an animated short film about an Afro-American father learning for the first time how to style his daughters. Screenplay & direction by me, co-directed by @BruceAlmighteee @Mr_Scribbles & stars @IssaRae. @SonyAnimation #HairLove pic.twitter.com/RRlh2Ncol1

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry), December 5, 2019

The 38-year-old director spoke with the inspiration that led him to create an animated short film about an Afro-American father learning how to do his little daughter’s hair.

“A few years ago, I came across a lot of viral videos about African American fathers making their daughters hair,” he said. “It really seemed an anomaly, people really shared it because they weren’t used to seeing it.”

He continued: “I just wanted to normalize it and shed a little light on it because black men often get a bad name if they are not involved in their children’s lives, and I really wanted to present a strong black family unit and show that fathers are present . “

Actress Issa Rae, who is the voice of one of the characters in Kirsch’s film, announced the nomination, which made the moment even sweeter.

“It felt really amazing, it was very random,” he said. “We were like a man, I hope she announces our category, and when she said our name, it was pure joy.”

The short film, supported by Sony Pictures, has collected adorable reaction photos and videos of parents of young black daughters online.

“It’s really incredible,” Cherry said of the sweet answers. “We had a really great team – that really helped make the project as authentic as possible. It really confirmed that these young girls can see themselves in this film.”

This is my favorite picture ever. #RepresentationMatters #HairLove pic.twitter.com/kbSviTqofX

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry), January 14, 2020

Since Cherry started in LA, the circle has closed in other ways, including a moment with “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross.

“In my first year as a PA on Girlfriends, I had the chance to win her for Black-ish last month, and it will ironically come out in the same week as the Oscars,” he said.

