The sports world has held numerous honors for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant last week, and the biggest event in the United States continues this Sunday.

Super Bowl LIV plans two honors to honor the late basketball legend, including one during the popular half-time show with millions of viewers. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the half-time headliners, announced the tribute during their Super Bowl press conference on Thursday.

“I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday,” said Shakira. “And we will celebrate life and diversity in this country. I am sure he will be very proud to see the message that we will try to convey on stage.”

The Super Bowl will take place a week after the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, in which Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli were killed on Gianna’s basketball team, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton Chester, another player on the team, assistant coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

A separate tribute to the halftime show will honor the nine victims during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, announced NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday. No details have been given of the tribute to be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“I don’t think Los Angeles is grieving for the loss of Kobe Bryant,” Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl press conference. “Kobe was a special person. I had the opportunity to meet him. He obviously brought a lot into our world, and I think we all feel not only for the tragic events of his family, but also for everyone else who was a passenger in this helicopter. It is difficult to understand and difficult to work with. ”

Lopez, the actress and singer, said it would be a “warm” moment when they remember Bryant at half-time.

“We have to love people when they are here and not wait,” said Lopez. “I think of Vanessa (Bryant) as a mother and lose her best friend and partner and her child. You know how terrible that must be for her, and I just wanted to send the message and pray that God will perform it every moment because she has three babies to take care of. ”

The NFL had a moment of silence for Bryant at the Pro Bowl on the day of the fatal crash and for the Super Bowl premiere on Monday.

“We as a league have been very responsive and respectful of someone who has contributed so much to the sport,” said Goodell. “We also lost one of our own legends last night, Chris Doleman, whom I personally liked very much and who meant a lot to me and the league. I think these two people (Bryant and Doleman) are seen respectfully on Sunday. ”

Doleman, the defender of the Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame, died of cancer on Tuesday at the age of 58.

Shaquille O’Neal, who played eight seasons with Bryant and won three NBA titles with him at the Lakers, announced that he will donate all proceeds from his Super Bowl concert party to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

