Overall, the NFL team owners have provided $ 18 million for federal political campaigns since 2007. 84 percent of the money went to Republican purposes.

The Miami Dolphins may have finished last in their NFL division, but owner Stephen Ross leads almost all of his fellow billionaire team owners when it comes to funding Republicans and supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Ross has provided more than $ 1.7 million to support Republicans in federal elections since 2007, according to an analysis by the Federal Election Commission according to the Palm Beach Post. After the owners of the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, he finished third in the league for the most money spent on federal races.

Trump and his party have raised money and fueled voters by exploiting resentment against players, most of whom are black, who kneel before the games during the national anthem to protest racial injustices.

Team owners have provided nearly $ 15.4 million to federal races for Republicans since 2007, including $ 1 million for Trump campaign committees. They gave about $ 1.4 million to Democrats. Swiss Post’s audit only included control team owners, no family members or executives.

Owners also spent nearly $ 7.7 million on Trump’s inauguration, USA TODAY reported in 2017.

Even so, Trump mocked the league because viewership declined after causing his fan base to boycott the games because he described America’s flag as “disrespectful” when “son of a bitch” kneels during the anthem.

Trump’s contempt has not prevented some of his greatest NFL benefactors, who have long-term personal friends, from spending time and money on promoting racial equality and promoting “social justice”.

Ross has helped millions fight bigotry and helped raise millions for Trump.

He founded a nonprofit against racism in 2015 – a year before players started to kneel – called The Ross Initiative in Sports and Equality (RISE). It prides itself on “educating and empowering the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, to promote social justice and to improve racial relationships”.

Ross gave RISE $ 7.6 million between 2015 and 2017, according to IRS records.

Ross, a New York developer listed by Forbes as the 66th richest American, supports Trump, his 40-year-old friend, but without apology.

In August, Ross hosted a Trump fundraiser at his home in the Hamptons in New York, with tickets for up to $ 250,000. It was one of two events this weekend that helped raise $ 12 million for the president’s re-election campaign, the Republican National Committee reported.

Oddly enough, that was the extent of Ross’ support for Trump. He has not financially supported Trump’s 2016 campaign, nor has he opened his wallet for his neighbor’s reelection offer in Palm Beach.

Ross, who made his money from real estate in New York and Miami, owns Related Cos., Who built CityPlace and the Convention Center hotel in downtown West Palm Beach.

During a team owner meeting on October 16 at the Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale, when a post-reporter asked Ross why he was giving Republicans and some Democrats in South Florida most of his support, he replied, “Go away” before leaving went into a bathroom.

The team representatives also declined to go into details and referred to Ross’s work through RISE.

Ross wasn’t the only team owner to be upset about political issues at the October meeting.

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, the most valued football team with an estimated $ 5.5 billion, has provided more than $ 396,000 for the Republican election. He also gave $ 1 million to Trump’s opening committee.

Where Ross refused, Jones was blunt. When a post reporter asked Jones why he mostly supported Republicans, he replied, “This is how the country should be run, but not with me, okay?”

Republicans have ruled the country to the right, Jones told the reporter, “to kick people like you.”

Ross vs. stills

Ross’s Trump fundraiser compromised his charity’s credibility with black athletes, RISE chief Diahann Billings-Burford told ESPN in August.

“This is a decision that I would personally like to have made,” she said.

Ross’ RISE promotes programs such as a 10-week course that brings together police and children of different races to play basketball and learn from each other how policing works. The goal is to build trust that is often lacking between minorities and the police in America.

When Dolphins player Kenny Stills, who worked and knelt with RISE during the national anthem, learned that Ross was organizing a fundraiser for Trump, he accused his team owner of hypocrisy.

“You can’t make a profit with this mission statement if you open Trump’s doors,” Stills tweeted on August 7, two days before the fundraiser.

Ross showed no regrets because he had helped re-elect the man who was raging against kneeling players.

“While some prefer to sit outside of the process and criticize, I prefer to get involved directly and support the things that matter to me,” Ross said in a statement after Still’s complaint.

After a phone call, Stills said that he and Ross agreed that they did not agree. Less than three weeks later, the dolphins exchanged stills with the Texans.

A team spokesman called the deal on August 31 “in the best interest of the team”.

Still no longer works with RISE. He is still kneeling in solidarity with former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the protest in 2016 and was released in 2017. Kaepernick has not played in a team since then.

Trump, who once owned a team in a start-up football league and tried unsuccessfully to become an NFL team owner, caused a sensation in public among kneeling players in 2017.

Days after Trump’s statements, the Republican National Committee sent a few fundraising emails saying, “When the national anthem plays, President Trump stands proudly and puts his hand over his heart out of respect for our flag, our country, and our hero.” , USA TODAY reported.

When Kaepernick filed a complaint against the NFL earlier this year and claimed that the team owners blackened him out, he cited Trump as “an organizing force in collusion” that kept him out of the league.

Ross, who is the only NFL owner who hires a black general manager and a black trainer, conceded Trump’s influence.

“I fully supported (the players) until Trump made his statement,” Ross said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “I thought he changed the dialogue.”

Take advantage of resentment

Team owners have donated more than $ 1.3 million to the RNC since 2007. Ross donated approximately $ 320,000, more than any other team owner. Since 2018, he has given the party $ 200,000.

The owners also gave hefty sums of money to Congress campaigns by Republicans campaigning for conservatives who were offended by kneeling players.

Team leaders gave approximately $ 6 million to committees that focused on electing Republicans to Congress.

Most of these donations came from Texan co-founder Janice McNair and her late husband Bob McNair since 2016, along with about $ 2.6 million.

During the 2018 reelection in Texas, Republican Senator Ted Cruz attacked democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke by facing O’Rourke and defending protesting players with images and records of military veterans.

Cruz received $ 10,200 from McNairs and $ 8,700 from Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chief.

During a team owner meeting in March 2018, during which kneeling players were discussed, Bob McNair said of the New York Times: “You have to ask your colleagues, boys, stop the other business, let’s do something that has really positive results brings out and we help you. “

Janice McNair declined to answer mail questions about her late husband’s political donations.

In May of the same year, the team owners asked the players to stand during the anthem or to go to the locker room. The NFL discontinued this policy two months later after reports surfaced that the Dolphins could punish or suspend players for kneeling.

The Dolphins briefly banished players from kneeling on the pitch in 2017, but Stills and three other players persuaded then-coach Adam Gase to lift the lock.

Browns play both sides

Republican Marsha Blackburn, who won a seat in the Tennessee Senate in 2018, also filed a complaint against the player’s protests. It received $ 11,500 from Jimmy and Dee Haslam, the owners of the Cleveland Browns.

Jimmy Haslam is the older brother of former Republican Bill Haslam.

The Haslams have spent over $ 2.4 million on federal races, and $ 2.2 million went to the GOP. Jimmy Haslam donated $ 400,000 to Trump’s inauguration.

The Browns sent a scout to Atlanta on November 16 to watch Kaepernick practice as he tried to get back into professional football. The workout met with criticism even from Kaepernick fans when he changed the training location without notice. He didn’t get any offers to play.

“We support everyone who has the opportunity to play football,” said Dee Haslam.

Like Ross, the Haslams publicly show sympathy for causes that are supported by kneeling players.

They held a number of conferences in Cleveland in 2018, including a “social justice summit” where police, local officials and actors discussed how to improve disadvantaged neighborhoods.

As a result, Browns players teamed up with the school district to reduce chronic absenteeism.

The Haslams donated $ 75,000 to local nonprofit organizations for employment to help ex-convicts find work.

The Haslams also publicly supported state legislation that became the law that emphasizes rehabilitation and treatment in convicting non-violent offenders.

Top donor: the McNairs

Texas-based McNairs, who still pay a basic salary of around $ 8 million to play wide receivers, have spent over $ 4.1 million since 2007 to strengthen Republicans at federal competitions, a sum greater than that of all other team owners.

The McNairs also donated more than $ 551,000 to Trump’s campaign committees, more than any other team owner. Bob McNair donated $ 1 million to Trump’s opening committee.

Stills continued to kneel during the national anthem before his first Texans game on September 9th.

“Kenny has exercised his right, his prerogative,” Texan’s head coach Bill O’Brien told reporters. “I’m not really going to go into that. I spoke to Kenny. Kenny is a good guy, a very smart guy, a very articulate guy, and he’s a really good soccer player.”

Stills is still one of the main people responsible for participating in the football playoffs.

Not a Trump fan

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, a hedge fund billionaire, ranks fourth among owners in terms of political donations, with almost all of his $ 1.8 million in donations going to the GOP.

He made no secret of his contempt for Trump. He called the 2016 presidential candidate an “insane, narcissistic bastard” and said he would vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton as president, but would stay in Congress with Republicans.

Unlike other team owners, Tepper defended kneeling players well into 2018. “These are some of the most patriotic and best people,” Tepper told CNBC in September when The Panthers signed Eric Reid, who protested Kaepernick while playing for 49ers.

Tepper donated to Trump’s Republican opponents in 2016, including $ 750,000 to support John Kasich, the former Florida governor, and $ 250,000 to Jeb Bush.

Tepper, who founded Appaloosa Management based in Miami Beach, bought the Panthers in 2018 and is the 39th richest American.

Money for democrats

Most donations for federal races since 2007 went to the owners of four teams: Ross, the McNairs, the Haslams and David Tepper of the Carolina Panthers.

Together, they donated approximately $ 10.5 million, more than half of the $ 18 million contributed by all owners, according to the Post’s analysis.

Republicans benefited more than four-fifths of the team owners’ federal political donations.

However, not every owner has a financial root for the GOP.

The Minnesota Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Giants and the New England Patriots are the only owners in the NFL who donate primarily to support Democrats in federal elections. (But Pats’ owner Robert Kraft – a part-time Palm Beacher – gave Trump’s inauguration $ 1 million.)

Together, they gave the Democrats around $ 863,000, about half the money the owners had given team blue in the past 12 years.

Ross spreads his wealth

And although Ross has donated around $ 310,000 to Democrats more than any other team owner, his political donations are one-sided and give Republicans $ 5 for Democrats for $ 1. Overall, the owners of the GOP have given an 11 to 1 lead over the Democrats.

Democratic House members from New York and South Florida have received the most help from Ross’ blue donations.

Ross then donated a total of $ 52,250 to the United States. Rep. Joe Crowley from New York, who was defeated in 2018 by the main opponent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The part-time Palm Beacher has also given members of the Palm Beach County Democratic House, such as representatives Lois Frankel ($ 17,000) and Alcee Hastings ($ 2,700). Both voted against Trump.

Ross’ gifts to the Democratic Party, however, remain overshadowed by his GOP-friendly personality, whose greatest beneficiaries included former House Speaker, Paul Ryan – $ 255,000 to his joint fundraising committee, Team Ryan – and John Boehner, whose PAC, Boehner For Speaker, had received $ 50,000.

Ryan’s committee has been the biggest beneficiary of team owners since 2007, receiving more than $ 1.4 million from Ross, the McNairs, the Haslams, and the Chiefs’ Hunt. Ryan left the house in January 2019.

The Gridiron PAC

The NFL has its own political action committee, Gridiron PAC, which has received nearly $ 1.4 million from team owners. Founded in 2008, PAC increased its donations to the top Congress members after they started to question the league about player issues and the treatment of retired players.

According to OpenSecrets, Gridiron PAC donated approximately $ 259,000 to Democrats and $ 219,000 to Republicans in 2018, $ 341,000 to Republicans in 2016 and $ 283,000 to Democrats.

Some owners participate primarily in Gridiron PAC and non-partisan groups, such as the leaders of the two teams in Pennsylvania, Art Rooney from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jeffrey Lurie from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rooney, whose family owns the Palm Beach Kennel Club, donated most of his $ 179,000 to the NFL Gridiron PAC and the Pittsburgh-based North Side Good Government Committee. Lurie, a part-time Palm Beacher, directed most of his $ 121,500 donation to Gridiron PAC.

Owners who spend the least on federal races mostly donate to Gridiron PAC, such as the chiefs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($ 138,700 in elections), the San Francisco 49ers ($ 80,834), and the Chicago Bears ($ 65,108 -Dollar).

