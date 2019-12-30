advertisement

The group of six includes three former high school stars from Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON – Six former Florida Atlantic players, including three who played high school football in Palm Beach County, will fight for a Lombardi trophy at the NFL playoffs next weekend.

Buffalo Bills with Devin Singletary and Tennessee Titan’s kicker Greg Joseph, two former prominent figures in American heritage, will make their playoff debut on Saturday night. The corner corner of Philadelphia Eagles and alumnus of Glades Central, Cre’Von LeBlanc, made it into the NFC Divisional Round last year.

Here are updates on the ex-owls playing in the NFL playoffs as well as the ex-FAU players who saw NFL action this year.

Playoff tied:

Azeez Al-Shaair, San Francisco 49ers: Al-Shaair had 12 duels in 15 games for the 49ers this year. Most of his actions were carried out in special teams, although injuries to his teammates have forced the uncovered rookie to do more defensive snaps in recent weeks. San Francisco is No. 1 in the NFC and will play the lowest remaining seed on January 11th.

Buddy Howell, RB, Houston Texans: Howell remained a key contributor to the special teams, scoring a total of six tackles in 16 games. The former Owls fan favorite added 10 rushing yards on five carry runs. Houston receives Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

Cre’By LeBlanc, CB, Philadelphia Eagles: LeBlanc fought injuries but saved his best game of the year for Sunday. LeBlanc recorded eight duels, including a crucial fourth stop against Giants Star, which Saquon Barkley retired, and scored two pass deviations in the 34-17 win that secured NFC East. Philadelphia welcomes Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills: An injury in the early season and a healthy scratch for rest purposes cost Singletary a 1,000 yard chance. “Motor” impressed the entire season and should take the lead for Buffalo this off-season. Singletary’s first playoff game takes place in Houston against his former mentor Howell on Saturday.

Greg Joseph, K, Tennessee Titans: Joseph did not attempt field goals in his two games with the Titans, but instead carried out all nine extra point attempts. Joseph and the Titans are playing in New England on Saturday night.

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Saint of New Orleans: Hendrickson has a career high of 4.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in 13 games. New Orleans welcomes the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoons.

Preparation for 2020:

Adarius Taylor, LB, Cleveland Browns: Taylor played mainly in special teams for the Browns and had a duel in 15 games.

Brandin Bryant, DT, Cleveland Browns: Bryant had three duels in four games with the Browns before being retired in mid-December. The Browns reinstated Bryant in the training group last week.

John Franklin III, WR / CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Franklin joined the league in 2018 as a defensive defender, but met a long range shot with the Buccaneers on Sunday. Franklin had an 11-yard carry in his NFL debut.

Kerrith Whyte, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Whyte opened the season in Chicago but joined Pittsburgh in late November. The former Seminole Ridge appearance ended with 122 meters on 24 runs, 5.1 meters per rush and an average of 19 meters on 14 kick returns.

Trevon Coley, DT, Indianapolis Colts: Three of Coley’s six tackles this season were lost to the Jaguars on Sunday. Coley joined the Colts in October.

Sharrod Neasman, S, Atlanta Falcons: Neasman has played the most snaps of the Atlanta special teams this year. With a win in week 2 against the Eagles, he recovered only with difficulty.

