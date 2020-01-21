advertisement

The 49ers from the San Francisco running back Tevin Coleman tore his right shoulder Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, but he has not been ruled out of the Super Bowl.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the team is waiting on MRI results to determine the severity of the injury. The Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs is on Feb. 2.

Coleman was kicked in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers Sunday 37-20. He carried six times for 21 yards. Coleman’s injury opened the door for Raheem Mostert to go from wheelchair sharing to being a one-man show. Mostert carried 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Shanahan said safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) also have injuries, but he expects both players to be ready for the Super Bowl.

– Tennessee defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement the day after the Titans lost in the AFC Championship Game.

Pees, 70, previously retired from the Baltimore Ravens after the 2017 season. However, he returned shortly thereafter to join Mike Vrabel Titans staff. Pees had coached Vrabel with the New England Patriots.

Pees has coached 16 seasons in the NFL, with New England (2004-2009), Baltimore (2010-2017) and Tennessee (2018-19). He won two Super Bowls: XXXIX with New England and XLVII with Baltimore.

– A new Carolina head coach, Matt Rhule appointed his former Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow to fill the same position with the Panthers.

Snow, 64, observed Rhule’s defense at both Baylor (2017-19) and Temple (2013-16) and has also served as defensive coordinator at UCLA, Washington, Arizona State, Boise State and Eastern Michigan.

He has been coaching at the collegiate level since 1979. His only previous NFL experience came as a defensive assistant and linebacker coach for the Detroit Lions from 2005-08.

– The Houston Texans replaced defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel with defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, many stores reported.

Crennel, 72, has been on the staff of coach Bill O’Brien since 2014 and has been coach in the NFL since 1981, including stints as head coach of the Cleveland Browns (2005-08) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2011 -12).

Weaver, 39, played a defensive end for the Texans from 2006-08 and has run the Houston defensive line since 2016. He has never been a defensive coordinator.

–Burning corner of Bay Packers corner Jaire Alexander reportedly broke his right finger during Sunday’s NFC Championship match.

Alexander leaked the news to the Milwaukee Sentinel. The second-year player was seen leaving the stadium wearing a cast. He told Sentinel Newspaper’s Tom Silverstein that X-rays confirmed a fracture in his right thumb.

Alexander played 34 defensive snaps and one on special teams in the Packers’ loss to the 49ers.

– Tennessee Titans spectator Ryan Tannehill was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as one of five replacements for players from the Kansas City Chiefs tied with the Super Bowl.

Tannehill replaces Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while Tennessee defensive tackle Jurrell Casey takes the place of Chris Jones. Jacksonville Jaguars receiver D.J. Bats and defensive end Josh Allen replace Tyreek Hill and Frank Clark, respectively, and Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle replaces Travis Kelce.

Four 49ers players had to be replaced on the NFC roster. Shaquill Griffin takes over from the Seattle Seahawks, in Richard Sherman’s first, and C.C. Ham’s full Minnesota Vikings will replace Kyle Juszczyk. Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper will enter the stage for San Francisco’s George Kittle. The identity of the replacement for 49ers quarterback Nick Bosa was not immediately announced.

