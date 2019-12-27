advertisement

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was limited to practice Thursday with a back injury for the second straight day, but he expects to play on Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

Watson told reporters he has no idea what Chairman Bill O’Brien will decide, but added, “I don’t want to take a day off if that was a question. I’m not expecting it.”

Watson was upgraded to injury report with a back issue Wednesday, ranking as limited to a rated practice report. He was restricted again on Thursday, when the Texans held an official practice.

The Texans can be upgraded from the No. 1 seed. 4 in the seed of Nr. 3 in the AFC if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Chargers visiting Los Angeles on Sunday, but they will know the Chargers Chiefs scores before they start their game against the Titans. If Kansas City wins, Houston is locked in its seed.

– Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson remained optimistic that Zach Ertz would play in the team’s regular-season finale despite missing close practice.

Ertz suffered a rib injury in the first half of Philadelphia’s 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. The Pro Bowl triple pick came back and appeared to be working as he finished with four catches for 28 yards.

The Eagles (8-7) would win the NFC East and host a wild card game as the No. 4 seed in the conference if they defeated or tied the Giants.

– Dallas starter Dak Prescott sat out of practice again as he continues to feed a right-sided injury, though he is expected to play on Sunday when the Cowboys play the Washington Redskins in their season-ending win.

Prescott has a sprinkled AC joint on his right shoulder, but coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that he expected Prescott to play this weekend. Prescott added Thursday that he thought he would be cast Friday in preparation for the game.

The Cowboys are still at odds to win the NFC East, but they must beat the Redskins while the New York Giants must defeat the Eagles for Dallas to advance.

– Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney insists he’ll be on the field for Sunday night’s NFC West showdown with the 49ers visiting San Francisco.

“There’s no way I’m not going to play,” Clowney told reporters.

The NFC West title is on the line when the Seahawks (11-4) host the 49ers (12-3) and Clowney says he’ll be back in action after missing the past two games with a core muscle injury.

–Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II may not play in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the veteran has vowed to be ready for the upcoming playoffs.

Ingram came away with a strain of beef in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 31-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He has already been ruled out for the upcoming game against the Steelers.

– Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry said he has played all season with a broken sacrament, which is at the base of the vertebrae, but went on because he did not want to miss a game.

Landry, in his sixth season, has not lost a game in his career entering Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 27-year-old has started all 15 games for the Browns this season. He has 81 receptions for 1,092 yards and five touchdowns and was named to his fifth Pro Bowl. He said he wasn’t sure he could play.

– If Wade Phillips was removed from his position as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, he would not sound too concerned when addressing the situation.

“I heard a lot of rumors there, but I didn’t pay attention to the rumors,” said 72-year-old Phillips. “I’m going to do the best I can and if it’s not good for somebody, then it’s not. But we want to finish with a winning season.”

–Aldlana Falcons cornerback Jordan Miller has been suspended without pay for the next four regular season games for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the League reported.

Miller will sit out the Atlanta regular-season finale at the Tuca Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with suspension including the first three games of the 2020 regular season. Washington’s fifth-round selection has played in 10 games, mostly on special teams.

– Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery to treat a skin infection on his leg, the team announced.

The 21-year-old Jacobs has lost two of the Raiders’ past three games with a fractured right shoulder. He has run for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games since being selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

– Suspect in the death of brother of the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback C.J. Beathard was arrested Wednesday, a day after he was put on Tennessee’s most wanted list.

Michael Mosley, 23, was wanted in the fatal stabbings of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, and was taken into custody outside Nashville, Metro Nashville Police reported. Both men were killed early Saturday in front of a bar in Nashville following a dispute.

