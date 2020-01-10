advertisement

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II returned to practice Thursday and participated for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 16 – though largely limited work with the rehab team.

Ingram is listed as controversial for Saturday’s AFC split game against the Tenansee Titans. Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) is also controversial.

Ingram told reporters he “felt tight” during the bye week, but was able to run during Wednesday’s special practice squads. He was injured Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns and has since been able to attend practice.

The Titans ruled inside linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) and receiver Adam Humphries (ankle). Brown was injured during last weekend’s win over the New England Patriots. Receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) is listed as controversial.

–San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander (torn sector), defensive end Dee Ford (quad / tight), safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and right-back defender Mike Person (neck) are all on track. returned to San Francisco’s first playoff game in six years when the 49ers host Minnesota on Saturday.

Ford, which is listed as controversial in the injury report, will likely need some proof of games before it is declared fit to play. Alexander will be activated by the injured reserve before 1 p.m. Friday’s deadline for moves on the rosters, Chief Executive Kyle Shanahan said.

However, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen sat out at practice and is officially suspicious after injuring his ankle during Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports, Thielen’s injury involved a significant enough incision to require stitches.

Training updates

– The Philadelphia Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that head coach Doug Pederson wanted the coaches back, but owner Jeffrey Lurie didn’t.

-Former Kreveland Brown Cleverand Browns Freddie Kitchens is a candidate to join the Giants’ first-year freshman coaching staff Joe Judge. The two worked together at Mississippi State in the mid-2000s. Kitchens, 45, was fired after a season as a Browns coach. He previously served as offensive assistant in Cleveland and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 when Todd Haley was fired mid-season.

– The Dallas Cowboys are seeing the University of Texas Associate Director and Game Coordinator Stan Drayton as a potential candidate to be their Blizzard coach, many stores report. Drayton coach Ezekiel Elliott in college.

– Longtime NFL coach Mike Mularkey announced his retirement after more than 25 years on the sidelines. Mularkey, 58, coached last season for the Atlanta Falcons teams and previously served as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, going a collective 36-53.

– The Browns interviewed Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski about their training competition, according to multiple reports. Stefanski is the seventh person to interview for the post. Offensive New England Patriots coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to interview Friday and he will be the last candidate to meet with the club’s bronze.

About the league

-The NFL is reportedly investigating whether the Buffalo Bills violated injury reporting rules after defensive end Jerry Hughes in the tweet, he played with torn ligaments in his wrist. The Bills lost 22-19 overtime with Houston in the wild card round last weekend. Hughes’ wrist was not mentioned in the pre-game injury report.

– The Washington Redskins announced the departure of salary cap expert Eric Schaffer as he moves Doug Williams to the role of senior vice president of player development. Shaffer’s replacement as the new vice president of football administration will be Rob Rogers, who has been player finance executive for the Panthers in Carolina. Rogers and Williams, whose previous title with the Redskins was senior vice president of player personnel, will report directly to new chairman Ron Rivera.

– The Oakland Raiders signed guard Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension, preventing him from hitting free agency. Good, who won $ 1.8 million in a one-year deal with Oakland last season, started five games this season.

–The first wave of injury replacements for the Pro Bowl was announced on Thursday. Among them:

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper for Bucs WR Mike Evans

Cowboy LB Jaylon Smith for Panthers LB Luke Kuechly

Bears CB Kyle Fuller for Rams CB Jalen Ramsey

Browns OG Joel Bitonio for Steelers OG David DeCastro

Panthers OG Trai Turner for Eagles OG Brandon Brooks

Colts OG Ryan Kelly for Steelers OG Maurkice Pouncey

