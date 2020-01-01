advertisement

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on Tuesday after failing to reach a deal to restructure the front office.

The decision to move on from Dorsey, 59, comes two years after the Browns sacked first-year coach Freddie Kitchens.

Dorsey arrived in Cleveland in December 2017 as the team was in the midst of an 0-16 season. The Browns went 7-8-1 last year, then 6-10 this year.

–Jason Jason Garrett will likely open the new year as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Garrett met with team owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen, for a second straight day, but the meeting ended without an announcement about Garrett’s status. The two sides will meet again at a time yet to be determined, according to the report.

– Baylor coach Matt Rhule will not interview the Browns, rejecting the franchise’s request for an interview, ESPN reported. The Browns ’rotating head coach, replacing Freddie Kitchens after one season, will be the fourth since 2018 in Cleveland.

Rhule is reportedly the top candidate to be the head coach of the New York Giants. He is one of the college coaches Jerry Jones is intrigued in Dallas, and Rhule also has an interview with the Panthers in Carolina, according to multiple reports.

The Browns plan to interview San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur about their vacant head coaching position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

– Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera agreed to become the Washington Redskins coach after interviewing the team on Monday, according to NFML.

Rivera, who turns 58 on Jan. 7, was sacked by the Panthers after a 5-7 start this season, grabbing a nine-year tenure in which he went 76-63-1 and led Carolina to a Super appearance. Bowl 50.

He replaces interim coach Bill Callahan, who ended the season after Jay Gruden was fired after a 0-5 start. Former NFL coach Jack Del Rio will serve as Rivera’s defensive coordinator, according to reports.

– Head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell were spared their work with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Owner Shad Khan said the Jaguars will retain team leaders for another season with higher expectations for 2020.

Khan fired team president Tom Coughlin in mid-December and indicated that more changes were in the job.

– The New York Giants, who fired Pat Shurmur after two seasons at the helm Monday, are expected to interview former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy next weekend, according to Schefter.

McCarthy has already interviewed with the Panthers and is set to meet the Browns. He could also be a target in Dallas.

– The Miami Dolphins are set to hire Chan Gailey as their new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Gailey, who retired after the 2017 season, will replace adad O’Shea, who was fired on Monday after just one season.

– The Chicago Bears are entering the off-season with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback, general manager Ryan Pace said at a news conference. However, Pace said the team has not committed to exercising its fifth-year option at Trubisky for the 2021 season.

Chicago was 8-8 but lost in the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. Trubisky is expected to have surgery on his left shoulder after playing several matches with a torn labrum in his shoulder that is not thrown, Pace said.

Meanwhile, the Bears dismissed offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight end coach Kevin Gilbride Jr. and special assistant coach Brock Olivo.

– Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was activated by the injured reserve and is expected to play in the AFC wild card game this weekend against the visiting Buffalo Bills. Watt had undergone surgery nine weeks earlier for a torn sectoral muscle.

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V, out last week due to a groin injury, returned to practice on a limited basis.

– The Philadelphia Eagles are optimistic running back Miles Sanders could return from a leg injury for Sunday’s wild-card NFC game against the Seataw Seahawks. An MRI exam revealed that Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate has a low-grade leg rupture, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

– The Detroit Lions parted ways with special teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, tight ends coach Chris White and defensive backs coach Brian Stewart as well as two force coaches.

– The Seattle Seahawks put Ethan Pocic on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Kyle Fuller from the practice squad. … Giants center Jon Halapio underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. … The Jets signed striker Brett Maher to a backup / future contract.

