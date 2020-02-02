advertisement

For some Americans, the Super Bowl commercials are more exciting than the Super Bowl itself. Many of the most memorable television commercials took place halfway through the annual event.

The 2020 Super Bowl LIV commercials feature some of the world’s biggest names, including Daniel Craig, Usain Bolt, Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Ray Cyrus, and many more.

The cost of a Super Bowl commercial is not cheap. The cost of a 30-second spot during this year’s show is between $ 7.4 million and $ 8.3 million (AUD).

We watched some of the best Super Bowl commercials you’ll see on Monday.

MOUNTAIN DEW

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston recreates the famous scene from The Shining, in which Jack Nicholson breaks a door and stares at his frightened wife through the gap. But instead of killing his partner, Cranston offers a refreshing Mountain Dew Zero Sugar. The 60-second commercial ends with a few iconic images that Stanley Kubrick fans will instantly recognize.

HYUNDAI

Hyundai’s commercial for the new Sonata feature “Remote Smart Parking Assist” includes several big names in Hollywood, including Avengers star Chris Evans, The Office actor John Krasinski and Saturday Night Live actress Rachel Dratch. The threesome set ridiculous New York accents in a scene from Seinfeld.

HEINEKEN

In this two-minute Heineken commercial, actor Daniel Craig is consistently identified as James Bond on vacation, much to his annoyance. He must be the only person on the planet who doesn’t want to play 007.

OLAY

Skin care company Olay promises to donate a dollar to the nonprofit Girls Who Code if users tweet it using the hashtag #MakeSpaceForWomen. This 30-second commercial shows an all-female ensemble that includes comedian Lily Singh, award-winning actor Taraji P. Henson, and retired astronaut Nicole Stott.

SODA STREAM

Mineral water company SodaStream released a humorous one-minute advertisement featuring a group of astronauts who first discovered water on Mars just to accidentally drink the sample after bubbles were added. TV star Bill Nye appears in the environmentally-oriented commercial as a cameo.

BUDWEISER

One of the most famous Super Bowl commercials in history is the Budweiser Whassup commercial, which saw a revival in 2020 – in a way. During Canadian Budweiser advertising, a group of household appliances created the legendary beer commercial in an uncomfortable mix of Toy Story and Black Mirror.

The US advertisement for Budweiser celebrates the “typical” American, a clever interpretation of how many people view Budweiser as a “typical” American beer.

AMAZON

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi think about what life was like before Amazon’s Alexa – a strange question considering the technology is still fairly new – and the 90-second commercial brings life back to the Middle Ages and the Victorian era Life. For some reason there is also a kite.

PORSCHE

The Porsche commercial for the Taycan is more of a Fast & Furious clip than anything else.

MICROSOFT

Microsoft’s 60-second commercial celebrates the career of Katie Sowers, the first woman to train in the Super Bowl, and empowers other women to pursue a career in football.

GOOGLE

Google’s heartwarming 90-second commercial follows an older man who has Alzheimer’s and has trouble remembering aspects of his marriage. His Google devices help restore the precious memories so they are never forgotten.

DORITOS

One of the biggest songs of 2019 was Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”. The American music sensation plays together with actor Sam Elliot and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus in this one-minute commercial for Doritos in a classic Old Western town, village ,

CHEETOS

If you like a bad father joke, you’ll love this 15-second Cheetos commercial with MC Hammer that celebrates the 30th anniversary of its legendary single “Can’t Touch This”.

MICHELOB ULTRA

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon and WWE legend John Cena star in this 60-second commercial for Michelob Ultra, a low-carb beer. The fastest man in the world, Usain Bolt, appears in the rapid advertising.

PRINGLES

Rick and Morty has been one of the most acclaimed television shows in the past five years. Adult Swim animators teamed up with Pringles to create a 30-second promotional set in the Rick and Morty universe that is sure to be a Super Bowl highlight for science fiction freaks.

WALMART

The marketing team at Walmart must have sat down and asked: “How many film references can we incorporate into a two-minute commercial?” The answer is quite numerous. Characters from Lego Movie, Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, Men in Black and countless other cult classics can be seen in this ad for the American supermarket chain.

SQUARE AREA

In what is arguably the weakest Super Bowl commercial of 2020, Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder travels to the snow-covered city of Winona to create a website on Squarespace. Yes, it’s as boring as it sounds.

