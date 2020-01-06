advertisement

It turns out that the child can play.

D. K. Metcalf, known for the NFL Scouting Combine, got the most yards (160) from a rookie in a playoff game and scored a touchdown on Monday (AEDT) when the Seattle Seahawks defeated Philadelphia 17: 9 in the wild card round ,

First round playoffs

Seattle’s wide receiver, who went viral as a shirtless photo before the combine and amazed the NFL world, also became the youngest Seahawk to hit a touchdown in the off-season.

Metcalf went to the Combine in Indianapolis last March and made headlines after having only 1.6 percent body fat and hitting a 40 yard stroke of 4.33. In addition, his 27 bench presses beat many of the offensive linemen there.

But his 3-pin and short-shuttle tests showed the greatest concern for the 22-year-old, some of whom thought he would have trouble running on the track. He ended the agility division near the bottom of the broad group of recipients.

These concerns dropped Metcalf into the second round, in which Seattle took him with the 64th election.

But Ole Miss, the ninth recipient on the list, quickly replaced the doubters and ended its first season in the NFL with 900 seats and seven touchdowns.

And on Monday his revenge tour continued.

“The night was stolen by D.K.,” Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “He just had a phenomenal night – showed you what he could look like.

“He had a great season in his early years, but having that first chance in the playoffs was spectacular.

“He did a few things that hardly anyone else can imagine.”

Metcalf ended the night with seven catches, being fifth best on his 160-meter playoff debut.

“I think going into the second round was the best thing that ever happened to me,” said Metcalf after his performance against Philadelphia.

“Because I have a chip on my shoulder every time I play.”

57. Pick JJ Arcega-Whiteside, 0 catches, 0 yards, 0 TDs

64. Selection D.K. Metcalf, 7 catches, 160 meters, 1 TD

– Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 6, 2020

For those who are wondering …

25. Brown

32. Harry

36.Samuel

51. Brown

56. Hardman

57. Arcega Whiteside

59 Campbell

62. Isabella

64. Metcalf

– Gil Brandt (@ Gil_Brandt) January 6, 2020

