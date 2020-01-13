advertisement

He was one of the most inspiring and ubiquitous characters in the NFL playoffs this weekend, but he wasn’t the Kansas City quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, or the Packers play caller, Aaron Rodgers, or the Tennessee Titans who brought back Derrick Henry.

So who exactly is David Baker, the outstanding guy who tore American football icons Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson on TV this weekend?

Baker is the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and surprised the two legendary coaches and current TV studio analysts with the revelation that they will be part of the summer class for admission to the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Johnson’s reaction was especially impressive when he was overwhelmed by emotions.

Baker’s colorful clothing also impressed the Internet: many on social media commented on his red and blue suits.

The Baker, weighing 2.05 m and 180 kg, is a former European professional basketball player who has been running the Hall of Fame since 2014 and informs the initiates about their selection of gold jackets with knocking on the hotel doors during the Super Bowl weekend.

66-year-old Baker played basketball at the University of California at Irvine in the 1970s and professionally in Switzerland for two years before working as a city councilor in Irvine in the 1980s.

In 1988, he was convicted of counterfeiting a $ 48,000 check. However, he was only sentenced to community service and a one-year suspended sentence.

He later became a team owner and arena football league commissioner for 12 years before going bankrupt.

Baker’s son Sam was a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008, but the offensive Lineman’s six-year NFL career was canceled due to knee injuries.

Another son, Ben, is the director of broadcasting for NASCAR.

media_cameraDavid Baker towers over everyone.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission

