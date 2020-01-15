advertisement

The free agent running back market will be robust this year. Be careful if you spend too much money on one of these players because the 2020 Running Back Draft class will also be stacked. The NFL Draft will include players like D’Andre Swift, J.K. Among others, Dobbins, Travis Etienne, Cam Akers, Jonathan Taylor, Eno Benjamin and Kylin Hill. Given the influx of talented competition, many of these free agent running backs will struggle to find teams that are as conducive to fantasy success as their current situations. Unless someone is willing to sell at a discount, it is usually advisable to stop running backs in this offseason. A note: Unrestricted free active substances are referred to below as UFA and restricted free active substances as RFA.

Leading group:

Derrick Henry (TEN): Unrestricted Free Agent

In the 2019 season, Derrick Henry continued the attack on the NFL and fantasy opponents that he had started in the last four weeks of the 2018 season. After only three times more than two-digit imaginations in the first eleven weeks of the game, Henry scored 11.6 points in the last five games of the 2018 season. At week 14, Henry destroyed Jacksonville’s defenses and put 238 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on his way to 8/8. The following week, he ran another 170 yards and two touchdowns, scoring 30.2 fantasy points. After pulling some fantasy lists into the championship week, Henry scored a modest 16.2 in week 16 of the 2018 season.

Henry’s attack and battery defense started in 2019 earlier than 2018. He hurried out of the gate for 84 meters and a quick touchdown while adding a receiving touchdown. It had its most consistent season in 2018, scoring at least 11.6 fantasy points in 12 of 15 games. He ended the season nine times as RB9 or better, including six weeks as RB4 or better. With an average of 102.7 meters per game, Henry was the only one to walk an average of at least 100 meters per game last season.

The biggest shocks to Henry are his limited reception power and high touchdown rate. Although you should fear some regression in the touchdown scoring, I would not be overly concerned. Henry finished ninth with 25 attempts on the 10-yard line. He ranked 12th within the five-yard line and scored eight of his 16 touchdowns within the five-yard line. Being 6’3 “and 247 lbs. Means Henry is a human battering ram and no matter where he plays next season, he will still see a large number of goal line attempts. Henry will never be confused for Christian McCaffrey, however he has set career highs in goals (24), receptions (18) receiving yards (206) during the 2019 season.

Henry is the only one who runs back before this free agent crop that I’m willing to pay for. The titans built their offensive around Henry and if he stays in Tennessee there is no reason anything will change in its use or production. If he ends up somewhere else, it will be the type of contract that dictates that he will be the center of this crime.

Austin Ekeler (LAC): Restricted Free Agent

Ekeler is the best restricted free agent available. It is almost impossible to see a scenario in which the chargers do not sign it again. He has shown that he is the best accomplice in the league with Melvin Gordon, and he has also proven to be one of the best running backs in the league when Gordon was not around. Ekeler has raced as RB28 and RB6 for the past two seasons. The Chargers team of trainers has shown that even if they sometimes forget how good a runner is in disgust, he will never be forgotten as a receiving weapon. In 12 of 16 games in 2019, he saw five additional goals, including seven games with at least seven goals. He finished second when he returned goals, receptions and yards in 2019. Due to his small stature and the fact that he was an uncovered free agent, many fantasy players still doubt Ekeler, although he graduated from RB6 in 2019 as none of these players, and Ekeler is a strong buy from me.

Kareem Hunt (CLE): Restricted Free Agent

After clearing eight games, Hunt played six games in a row for the Cleveland Browns with a double-digit result. What could be a bad omen for 2020 was his worst two weeks in the last two weeks of the season. He never managed to exceed 8.1 fantasy points a week or a week, and his running back options (frenzied attempts + goals) of six in week 16 and seven in week 17 were the fewest of the season. Hunt is still one of the league’s most talented defenders, but his future is doubtful. Cleveland can keep Hunt, which limits his role to a high-end flex, provided Browns’ new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, mimics Hunt’s use from 2019. Hunt may also have the option of leaving Hunt and returning to another roster as the leaders, in which case he is an RB1. If you have additional rookie draft picks for the first round of 2020, I would suggest parting with them to purchase Hunt.

Kenyan Drake (ARI): Unrestricted Free Agent

After waiting years for an outbreak, everyone who owned Kenyan Drake in dynasty leagues was finally rewarded in 2019. Although Drakes per game that received yards had dropped slightly from 29 yards per game with Miami to 21 with Arizona, the Cardinals let Drake go as a runner. Below are the Drake averages in six games with Miami and eight games with Arizona last year.

team

Charge attempts per game

Rushing yards per game

Fantasy points per game

Miami

7.8

29

9.1

Arizona

15.3

80.3

19.9

With almost twice as many rush attempts per game, he was able to more than double his fantasy rating per game. He delivered three boom weeks with 28.2 fantasy points in week 9 and 39.6 and 33.4 in weeks. Drake also had a constant score in six weeks, scoring 10.1 fantasy points. Drake can play on all three downs and is my second most common free agent. Drake would best serve as a new signature with Arizona. David Johnson is still a cardinal, but was completely retired due to injuries and played out heavily by Drake (and Chase Edmonds).

Middle tier

Melvin Gordon (LAC): Unrestricted Free Agent

After his holdout failed to get him a new contract, Gordon crawled back to the Chargers in week 4. Having scored less than 8.9 fantasy points in each of the first three weeks, he scored at least 11.4 fantasy points in eight of them in the past nine weeks. He exceeded 20 points in four weeks and only missed 19.4 in another week. While the fantasy rating was there, the efficiency wasn’t. His 3.8 meters per attempt were the second worst of his career and ranked 38th in the league. For comparison: Austin Ekeler ran an average of 4.2 meters per attempt behind the same line. Gordon’s 0.85 meters generated per trial took 45th place. Running behind the offensive line with 13th place in adapted line yards helped Gordon to produce despite his above-average performance.

Despite participating in only 12 games, Gordon surpassed 40 receptions for the fourth time in a row. While this is impressive at first glance, his yards per reception (7.0) and yards per goal (5.4) were the second worst of his career.

Gordon remembers Le’Veon Bell from last season. His current employer no longer wants him and it is unlikely that he will find a landing site where he can produce as in the past. His efficiency numbers have dropped and he has a lot of wear and tear on his surgically repaired knees with the fourth fastest attempts since joining the league in 2015. If someone isn’t ready to lower his price, Gordon is a setback in the craft.

Matt Breida (SF): Restricted Free Agent

Opportunity is king when it comes to running back. When Breida finds a less crowded field in which he competes in a two-person committee against the three / four-person committee, he often finds himself in San Francisco, he could deliver a lot of value. In the past two seasons, Breida has had chances at least ten times in a row. Below are his averages over these 18 games.

rush attempts

Rushing yards

aims

receptions

touchdowns

Fantasy points per game

12.9

68

2.4

2.1

0.30

12.6

The biggest problem with Breida is its durability. He has missed five games in the last two seasons and had to stop several games early due to an injury. Once the rookie draft season is in full swing and rookie fever has blossomed, you should be able to purchase Breida for a third round rookie pick or late in the startup drafts. Regardless of where he signs, he should still be able to offer added value as a supplementary return and opening player.

Jordan Howard (PHI): Unrestricted Free Agent

The outbreak of Miles Sanders in the second half of the 2019 season caused Jordan Howard to drop Sanders before having a sting in the neck and missing six games. Howard looked noticeably slimmer and more elusive in 2019 than previous seasons, and statistics support this. After ranking outside the top 50 yards created per attempt in 2018, Howard finished 27th in 2019 with 1.22, his 25.6% juke rate was good enough for 19th and his yards per rushing- Attempts were the highest since his rookie season at 4.4.

Before this injury, there was talk of Howard returning to the Eagles in 2020, maintaining a split field with Sanders. Sander’s appearance in the second half of the season ended all this talk, but that doesn’t mean Howard can’t find any other role. In every full season, Howard had at least 26 receptions and 250 rush attempts. He is a great low risk, high reward player for an NFL team as well as your fantasy roster.

Low level

This level is filled with players who could all find roles in 2020 and in some cases beyond, but everything has to be broken to get real value back.

Lamar Miller (HOU): Unrestricted Free Agent

His performance has declined over the past few seasons, he has more than 1,500 touches in his career and will soon be 29 years old. There is nothing to see here.

Frank Gore (BUF): Unrestricted Free Agent

Gore is a player coach at this time.

Carlos Hyde (HOU): Unrestricted Free Agent

He broke the 1,000-yard barrier for the first time in his career in his 29-year season. It is worth buying it at the very end of the startup drafts (with deep rosters) or as a throw-in as part of a larger trade.

Adrian Peterson (WAS): Unrestricted Free Agent

Peterson was running for 898 yards at 4.2 yards per carry in his 34-year season. Although that’s astonishing, it offers little in the temporary game and was only produced in 2019 because Washington head coach Bill Callahan believed it would run regardless of the game’s specifications.

