Bryant, an almost two-meter-long American from Georgia, won the John Makcey Award last year. Pierre had three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

BOCA RATON – After an impressive appearance in the Senior Bowl, former American Harrison Bryant has another chance to raise his draft stock in Indianapolis.

Bryant and ex-teammate James Pierre were two of 337 players invited to the NFL Combine on Friday. Pierre, a 6-foot-2 cornerback from Deerfield Beach, explained for the design last month.

Bryant, a tight 6-5 end from Georgia, was the first 5 player to win the Mackey Award last year. Bryant led all FBS tight ends with 65 catches and 1,004 receiving yards. He also got seven touchdowns.

Bryant is the lowest-ranking member of the FAU class of 247 Sports in 2016 and has developed into a three-year starter. Bryant ended his FAU career with 148 receptions for 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Pierre had 44 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups last year. Pierre also had a career high of 4.5 tackles for the loss and forced fumbling.

As a double choice of all conferences, Bryant drew rave reviews last month for its reception capabilities and improved blocking at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. The athlete said Bryant “made a strong case to be a top three in this class.”

According to Walterfootball.com, Bryant is said to have met the Carolina Panthers in the Senior Bowl.

The combine invitation is a good sign that both players are watching the NFL draft. Six of the eleven ex-owls that took part in the NFL Combine were confiscated.

Let’s give props to the entire offensive line and the TE # 40 pic.twitter.com/Duq9JtzAPF

– Josh Houtz (@Houtz) January 25, 2020

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was involved in the combine last year, but had to go unpunished in mid-2018. Al-Shaair played 15 games for the 49ers last season.

Rob Housler, the only other FAU opponent to take part in the NFL Combine, was in the third round of the Arizona Cardinals in 2011.

The NFL Combine runs from Sunday, February 23 to Monday, March 2. The FAU has not announced when the pro day will be.

