Bryant showed off his passport skills, but also improved blocking

MOBILE, Ala. – When Florida Atlantic signed a contract with Harrison Bryant, he weighed 30 pounds less, was sent to small Samford University to play the defensive end, and was literally a zero-star recruit.

“When I chose the FAU, I got two stars,” Bryant recalled this week.

Bryant was one of the most impressive players in the senior bowl exercises. And no moment was better than Tuesday when he got past a defensive and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Oregon’s star quarterback Justin Herbert.

“One on one and everyone was watching,” said Bryant. “It was mano-a-mano. So it was good to do a piece when the spotlight was on. It’s not too difficult to have a quarterback who puts it on the money every time. “

Bryant shook his head as he thought about how far he had come. He now regards Herbert, with whom he trains in California, as a good friend. Bryant is also one of the top tight-end candidates in the April NFL draft.

“Nobody could protect Bryant out here,” wrote Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

“Harrison Bryant was outstanding 1-1 in Pass Pro yesterday,” wrote Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network. “Defense exercise. Very impressive.”

Justin Herbert finds FAU’s Harrison Bryant, the best-rated TE in 2019.

pic.twitter.com/99WrUo5CGx

– PFF draft (@PFF_College) January 21, 2020

Bryant is an elite under threat. But the fact that he has proven to be a willing and determined blocker adds to the intrigue.

“I love seeing George Kittle,” said Bryant of the 49ers star, one of the most complete bottlenecks in the NFL. “All that energy.”

Bryant, who had an average of 3.65 at FAU, spoke in mostly measured tones after training this week. But he says he tries to keep his teammates busy during the games.

Bryant, 6-foot-5, 242 pounds, led all narrow ends in this draft in deep receiving yards and finished second in competitive receiving yards according to Pro Football Focus.

After training this week, Herbert said he was excited to play with Bryant and cited him as one of the “incredible athletes” he recruits at Senior Bowl.

The coaches were impressed with how Bryant learned a new offense and new ways and also worked on some new techniques.

Bryant, a Georgian native, said the opportunity to meet teams like Ohio State and Oklahoma helped prepare him for this moment, even though the FAU was not attending a power conference.

Bryant had six catches for 79 yards against Ohio State, but was still upset about what was still happening in that game.

“Actually the first two balls that day I fell,” said Bryant. “So at the beginning I had problems. But when I finish like this and play a successful game against one of the best teams in the country, it definitely helped my season skyrocket. “

Bryant is likely to be selected in the second or third round.

“Hard work pays off,” said Bryant when asked about his trip.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

