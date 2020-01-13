advertisement

Here’s a practical guide for Miami Dolphins and all NFL fans

Many of the best players in college football take part in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans.

The game will be played on Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN and Features # 1 LSU (14-0) and # 3 Clemson (14-0). LSU is a 5.5-point favorite.

Miami has picks in the first round (5, 18, 26 in total), the second round (39, 56) and the third round (70). At least six of the players in this game can be considered with this selection.

Here is a practical guide to the top tips planned in the next draft NFL. Subclasses are indicated by an asterisk:

IF CLEMSON HAS THE BALL

• Clemson Offense

# 5 * Tee Higgins, WR, 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, round 1

Quickly burst. Excellent catch radius. Excellent ball skills. And deep ball ability.

# 9 * Travis Etienne, RB, 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, rounds 2-3

“Downhill runners and not so instinctive,” wrote Todd McShay of ESPN. “But he is an explosive runner with excellent initial acceleration.”

# 74 John Simpson, OG, 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, laps 2-3

Solid. Effective in racing as a strong puller.

# 73 Tremayne Anchrum, OT / OG, 6 feet 2, 315 pounds

Versatile. Didn’t allow pressure on tackle and skills to be transferred to the Guard in the NFL.

• LSU defense

# 7 * Grant Delpit, S, 6-foot-3, 203 pounds, round 1

“He is an absolute security in the form of the former LSU star Jamal Adams,” wrote Mel Kiper from ESPN. “Delpit didn’t have an outstanding season, but it was better (later in the year.)”

# 1 Kristian Fulton, CB, 6 feet, 200 pounds, round 1

Can play man or zone. Rated higher than 2019, choose Greedy Williams from PFF.

# 18 * K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, 6-foot-4, 250 pound rounds 1-2

“Chaisson is big, athletic and fast,” wrote McShay. “His production was a bit inconsistent and he needs to add strength and refine countermeasures.”

IF LSU HAS THE BALL

• LSU violation

# 9 Joe Burrow, QB, 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, round 1

“Great release, accuracy, and enough athleticism to move the bag to avoid rush,” Kiper wrote. “Reminds me of Tony Romo. Leadership and tenacity. “

# 2 * Justin Jefferson, WR, 6-foot-3, 192 pounds, rounds 1-2

“Jefferson is consistent,” wrote McShay. “His ability to generate a late breakup and catch controversial catches on. He set fire to Oklahoma. “

# 22 * ​​Clyde Edwards-Hellaire, RB, 5-foot-8, 209 pounds, rounds 2-3

“Edwards-Helaire was underestimated,” wrote McShay. “Excellent lateral speed, which defenders miss in a confined space, and balanced contact to end the duels.”

# 79 * Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, rounds 2-3

“Athletic but unrefined fourth year junior who was only lightly recruited,” wrote Kiper. “My number 6 in the middle. At times, he fought against larger defenses. “

# 81 * Thaddeus Moss, TE, 6-foot-3, 249 pounds

Catches wow. Has lacked consistency.

# 77 * Saahdiq Charles, LT, 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

“Charles has already started three seasons in the SEC,” wrote Kiper. “It’s a long way from a finished product, but it has some tools that make the NFL teams want it.”

• Clemson Defense

# 11 * Isaiah Simmons, LB, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, round 1

“I love his game,” wrote McShay. “Elite range versus run, but can also come home as a pass rusher. Unique coverage capabilities against the passport. “

# 8 * A.J. Terrell, CB, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, rounds 2-3

Aggressive. Hardly questioned, but if he is, it’s an excellent pass defense.

