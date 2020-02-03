advertisement

Football is not a “topgame”.

I’m not a football fan. I hate it. I don’t like movies, since I saw Rudy, I don’t like it in real life, whether it’s CFL or NFL, I don’t like it on TV. There’s not enough Michelob Ultra in the green land of God to make football interesting.

But alas, I was working Sunday night, writing about the commercials (I like the advertising) and the first part show (which I am quite indifferent to), but that needed some general wit and confused lies to get through treated in an interesting way to anyone who was looking online rather than on their TV.

advertisement

That meant I had to watch the game. And I noticed that the commentators people called it “ballgame.”

You see the mistake here.

Football is not a “topgame”.

Baseball is a “ballgame.” It’s the only sport you can reasonably refer to as a player at the forefront. Everything else is, as Dictionary.com says, a “game played with a ball”.

This is really a definition that seems to include football.

But it goes on: “especially baseball or softball.”

While the definition that people have clearly erroneously “exclusively”, as far as I’m concerned, this largely comes down to my side of things.

Let’s start with the obvious: Take Me Out To The Ball Game is a song about baseball. Not football.

That, in itself, should be enough to be positive that you should never refer to football as a ballgame, unless you want to be laughed at by the broadcast booth.

Second, the broad definition – a game played with a ball – then you will have to say that Bocce and Bowling are the balls. They are not, in fact, balls despite being ball games.

I imagine that even those who refer to football as a ballgame would agree that Bocce is not a good game. It’s not even tennis, squash, racquetball or basketball.

And that won’t even take into account the last point that a ball should be essentially a sphere, not some kind of out-of-shape tube.

So you have it. Baseball = ballgame. Football = sports game.

advertisement