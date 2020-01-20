advertisement

Patrick Mahomes made another comeback when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 35:24 and reached the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Chief Quarterback Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and danced past for a great single score to seal a deserved win in the AFC championship game at an ice-cold arrowhead stadium in Kansas.

The Chiefs, who were 24-0 behind the Houston Texans last week, got it the hard way again and were able to take the win in the first half after double-digit deficits.

Kansas City will meet either the San Francisco 49ers or the Green Bay Packers at the Miami Super Bowl on February 2.

It is the first time that the Chiefs have been promoted to the Super Bowl since defeating the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.

“I am happy to be part of this team with all these people – that makes my job a lot easier,” said Mahomes, who finished with 294 passes and 23 degrees.

The win came a year after the leaders suffered an excruciating home loss to the New England Patriots in the same phase of the playoffs.

“It’s amazing to be here at Arrowhead, these people deserve it. We’re not done yet,” added Mahomes. “We’ll get it.”

Mahome’s teammate Travis Kelce was full of praise for his quarterback when he broke off a television interview to explain his love for the play caller.

“The best quarterback in the National Football League, right here, baby, and he shows it every time,” Kelce said about Mahomes at CBS. “Humble as you can, baby. I love you! “

Others on social media have also joined the love-in.

media_cameraPatrick Mahomes drove the chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes did everything in two games this postseason 🚀

– 721 yards in total

– 9 total TD

– 0 sales

– 2 comeback wins

– 1 excursion to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/crlmRQyaO5

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is not only the best QB, but also humble and honors everyone else. It is never about him when he speaks – although we all know that at QB he does things that we have never seen before. #rolemodel #Chiefs #humble

– Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts), January 19, 2020

Mahomes is really spectacular

– Dr. Chris Pepin-Neff (@christopherneff) January 19, 2020

The Titans had arrived at the threshold of a spot in the flagship NFL game after taking a giant win in the playoffs, which included victories against New England and the best-staffed Baltimore Ravens.

But despite the strong start, the titans ran out of ideas when the chief’s defense successfully curbed the impending danger of a powerhouse that Derrick Henry ran back to.

The titans dominated for a long time in the first half, and Henry took a gear to give visitors the lead.

Henry helped take the Titans 10-0 first quarter after collecting direct pressure from four meters to get to the end zone.

However, the Chiefs responded quickly and were rewarded for successfully completing a fourth relegation on their next trip to score Tyreek Hill.

The Titans then spent precious minutes on a long drive in the second quarter that ended in a fake charge before quarterback Ryan Tannehill attacked Dennis Kelly with a 1-yard pass over the top that extended the lead to 17-7.

But the bosses struck back in the final minutes of the first half with two touchdowns that demonstrated their priceless ability to score quickly.

First Mahomes led the team on a five-game, 63-yard ride with the quarterback hitting hills for a 20-yard accomplishment and landing.

Mahomes then produced a moment of magic at half-time that two tacklers escaped before climbing the sideline and exiting a tackle to dive into the end zone and achieve an excellent 27-yard score of 21-17 during the break.

The defense of the titans remained in the second half. Damien Williams came 28-17 from close range at the start of the fourth quarter before Mahomes Sammy Watkins uncorked a monster pass that allowed a 60-meter touchdown to take it 35-17.

The Titans landed through Anthony Firsker with a quick 80-yard ride, but it was too late.

,

