The Kansas City Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

The team was so close in 2018/19, but NFL legend Tom Brady stole the show when the New England Patriots ended Chiefs’ hopes.

But this season they made no mistake when they Have won against the Tennessee Titans by 35-24.

While the NFL world reacted to the chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, and did the big show, Hollywood star and chiefs fan Paul Rudd stole the show.

The 50-year-old Ant-Man actor has a reputation for being one of the nicest men in Tinseltown and, with his heart in his sleeve, led when his bosses played in a second direct AFC championship game.

media_cameraPatrick Mahomes celebrates.

He was born in 1970, the same year the Chiefs last appeared in a Super Bowl, but his family settled in the area when he was 10 and became an avid fan of sport in Kansas City.

He was in the dressing rooms after the Kansas City Royals won the 2015 MLB World Series, and he hopes the same for the Chiefs.

Rudd was also one of the team’s spiritual captains, beating the ceremonial war drum before the game.

He also shared a video with Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet.

After the game, Rudd celebrated with the players and fans on the field immediately after the game.

Rudd looked like a child locked up in a candy store. He was in his element and fans quickly posted a meme based on the star.

After an interview with the online food and culture magazine First We Feasts YouTube Channel in a series entitled Hot Ones, in which celebrities eat hot wings in a 30-minute chat.

A small snippet went viral when Rudd said to Sean Evans, “Look at us. Hi there! Look at us ”, to which Evans replies“ Look at us ”.

“Who would have thought that?” Rudd adds. “Not me!”

After winning like the Chiefs, it was the perfect time for the Internet to recycle the meme, but Rudd beat her.

media_cameraPaul Rudd celebrated with the stars on the field.

Sports Illustrated senior journalist Charlotte Wilder was on the same plane as Rudd and admitted that she wanted to say, “Hey! Look at us “to the star.

Okay, I said hello to Paul Rudd and told him I would say “look at us!” but I * don’t * have that and he seemed to appreciate it. I also said if he wanted to talk about the chiefs he could find me and said, “Okay, if I want to talk about the chiefs I will find you.” Very nice guy !!

– Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 18, 2020

I found Paul Rudd in the chief’s locker room and said, “Hey! It’s me, the girl off the plane! “And he hugs me, looks around the room and says,” Hey, look at us. Who would have thought that? “And I passed out. Pic.twitter.com/LSoqJ3HD8n

– Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 20, 2020

Never change Paul Rudd!

The rest of the world also appreciated the moment.

paul rudd is literally the perfect person.

– collin mehalick (@collin) January 20, 2020

Originally released as the Hollywood star’s “perfect” NFL meme story

