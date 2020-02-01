advertisement

There’s fantasy baseball – and then there’s the kind of games that the National Fantasy Baseball Championship puts together every year.

The NFBC, which is well known in the fantasy community, is home to one of the largest collections of fantasy baseball power players in the world. The signature competition – The Main Event – is the industry equivalent of the World Series of Poker, right through to the star-studded field and the bankroll-boosting first prize ($ 150,000 if you are wondering).

But even if the entry fee for the main event of $ 1,700 is outside your comfort zone, there is no shortage of high-stakes leagues to which you can participate – including the increasingly popular Draft Champions format that competitions with entry fees Offers $ 150 for $ 1,000. Here are a few things you need to know about this unique fantasy baseball format:

The Draft Champions competition consists of several leagues with 15 teams. There are cash prizes for reaching the top 3 in your individual league as well as a total prize pool in which the top 36 places are paid out. The best place in each league pays out $ 1,000, while team # 1 earns a total of $ 30,000 (NFBC awards $ 7,500 for second and $ 5,000 for third place).

Draft Champions runs the entire season and uses a 5 × 5 rotisserie scoring format (batting average, home runs, RBIs, stolen bases and hitter runs; wins, saves, ERA, strikeouts and WHIP for pitchers) most rotisserie – Earn points from all 10 categories together.

The order of the designs is determined using the Kentucky Derby System (KDS), which requires each player to order the 15 designs according to their preferences. The order of priorities is then randomly determined, with the first player having their first choice for the draft slot. The second player then receives his preferred draft slot, unless this slot is the same as that of the first player for which he receives the number 2. Randomization continues until all 15 players are included in the draft order.

The designs are serpentine and have different design timers depending on which league you are signing up for (both live and slow design options are available).

This is where it gets interesting …

Draft champions leagues are 50 rounds long. That is five-zero. And the 50 players you choose during the draft are the only players you have on your team all season. No waivers, no cuts, no pickups, no deals. In the words of FantasyPros colleague Dan Harris: “Who you have is who you have.” (I have no evidence that he ever said that, but it sounds like something he would say.)

So you probably have a lot of questions. Here are the answers to the first two:

Each team starts with 23 players: two catchers, a first baseman, a second baseman, a shortstop, a third baseman, a corner infielder, a middle infielder, five outfielders, a utility player and nine pitchers. So you have a 27-man bank that’s as fantastic as it sounds.

The roster changes take effect at two different points a week. You can swap all players until they play their first game of the new week and again before their Friday games. So if you want to play Andrew McCutchen for the first part of the week, but want to swap it for Nick Markakis on Friday, you can. McCutchen will be live Monday through Thursday and Markakis live Friday through Sunday.

This is the general essence of what you can expect from a Draft Champions League. And since you know the rules, scoring, and design format of the Ironman Triathlon, you should consider the following important points when you jump into the Draft Champions pool:

Nail your early picks

This is probably natural, but if you don’t get your first tips right, you are likely to have a long, terrible fantasy season. With the DC leagues lacking tactics to strengthen the roster, fantasy owners have to rely heavily on their ingenuity (more on that later) – and that means making sure the first few tips are on the nose , It is helpful to target studs with five categories right from the start. If not, however, you should focus on players who make regular contributions that are guaranteed a top 10 percent share in bats or innings, and / or on players who have so few question marks (performance , Health or other) as possible.

Of course, that’s all easier said than done, but if you hit your first rounds with the urgency you need, you have a much better chance of getting a positive return from these players – and consequently a higher one in the later rounds Freedom to take risks when you know your squad base is solid.

Pitching is critical

I know what you’re saying: “Okay, boomer, of course I have to get the first few rounds right. Isn’t that the case with every design?”

Okay, maybe that’s it – but it’s more important if you can’t just go out and buy a replacement. With this in mind, you need a strong pitching team right from the start. Need. In Draft Champions, there is no way to steal the waiver for streaming options. Your bank is essentially your waiver wire. And with the rate of wear that a regular fantasy pitching employee faces over the course of a season, stocking up your arsenal is paramount.

This means that you adjust your normal design strategy to take two truths into account: a) you need more pitchers in DC than in most other fantasy baseball formats, and b) everyone else. And remember: these are 15 leagues, so you may have to wait a long time between missions.

I strongly recommend reading NFBC’s current ADP numbers, which take into account all of the leagues that have been set up under the NFBC umbrella. There you get an impression of how much taller jugs are used. without spoiling too much, here is the average number of jugs taken per round on January 30th:

Round

mugs

Round 1

3

round 2

6

Round 3

2

Round 4

7

Round 5

6

Round 6

6

Round 7

5

Round 8

5

If you are waiting for pitching, you have to be very, very good at mining late values ​​- and even if you are, you will have to deal with at least a handful of other players who do the same every round.

This is a no-punt zone

In standard rotisserie leagues, the practice of poking a category is generally accepted and welcomed. And why not? During the season you will always find naughty sluggers, unannounced base stealers, rotation anchors and spare closers on the wire. But, as you’ve no doubt heard, Draft Champions don’t have the luxury – so you need to keep each category in mind when building your team, especially if you’re looking to challenge overall victory.

This does not necessarily mean that you have to try to load existing options in each category. For example, I won my first Draft Champions title last year, although I only won one title found in the draft (Kenley Jansen). I decided to accommodate setup people and other promising helpers in the final stages of the draft, hoping to land a few replacement closers – and lo and behold, that’s exactly what happened. Ian Kennedy and Taylor Rogers made 60 saves, which gave me just enough boost in this category to prevail.

However, you should be prepared for the possibility that none of the players you signed on after round 35 will make a significant contribution in 2020. This means that wherever possible, recharge stars from multiple categories, bring at least one established star closer and track the math after each selection so you know where your strengths – and especially your shortcomings – are.

Every selection is important

Another piece of advice that sounds natural, but must be taken to heart here. Unlike traditional fantasy baseball formats, where winning teams rely on a combination of good design, intelligent roster editing, clever waivers and trading decisions, and luck, draft championships are largely determined by design. This is especially true given the fact that few people have ever participated in a 50-round draft and are unsure of how to prepare for a draft.

You won’t have this problem, my friend. And here’s why: you’ll know that every choice you make has a significant impact on the league’s outcome. So do not be crazy about your selection, even if you are on lap 46 and the man in front of you has just selected Tim Tebow.

The following tips can help you make the most of all 50 tips:

Chase everything , This goes beyond simply filling out a roster template by position. Keep track of where you are in all 10 categories and use this tracking strategy to decide how you want to proceed. This is of particular concern after round 35 if you may think that you are operating on a broad front, but after further investigation you will find that you are in fact another potential stolen base threat or another starter with a path to 160 innings (as difficult as possible) ) it will find such a player at this point.)

, This goes beyond simply filling out a roster template by position. Keep track of where you are in all 10 categories and use this tracking strategy to decide how you want to proceed. This is of particular concern after round 35 if you may think that you are operating on a broad front, but after further investigation you will find that you are in fact another potential stolen base threat or another starter with a path to 160 innings (as difficult as possible) ) it will find such a player at this point.) Track everyone , You don’t need detailed tables for each of your 14 competitors, but as with any competitive fantasy baseball league, the more you know your opponents, the better off you are. If you feel like there are a few players injured because of stolen bases, you may be inclined to get a round or two earlier for this rookie burner instead of hoping it’ll be there later. This becomes even more important when reliable employees play an important role.

, You don’t need detailed tables for each of your 14 competitors, but as with any competitive fantasy baseball league, the more you know your opponents, the better off you are. If you feel like there are a few players injured because of stolen bases, you may be inclined to get a round or two earlier for this rookie burner instead of hoping it’ll be there later. This becomes even more important when reliable employees play an important role. Take your time, There is a tendency for new Draft Champions competitors to make their late decisions. Slow designs can take three weeks or more to finish, and some people aren’t inclined to spend a few hours choosing their SS6. However, it is worth taking this extra time: a late round goal can be a significant advantage since most of them register a zero.

So let’s take a look at what a typical Draft Champions roster could look like. I took part in my first $ 150 NFBC DC league last month and decided on a strategy that was largely similar to that of 2019: playing multiple firing pins, anchoring my pitching staff with decent middle-class starters, and largely speculating on parades. The result: you tell me!

If this isn’t the best lineup of hits in the league in five rounds, it’s up there. Securing the best players at the front end of the draft mitigates the damage caused by the .220, 30 Homer options you’ll find later in drafts, while Story and Villar provide an excellent stolen base. No pitchers yet, but that’s intentional: I ended up with only one pitcher in my 2019 design, and this guy (Chris Sale) was undervalued. That’s why I’m waiting longer this year and hope to build a solid baton despite the lack of an ace.

Ohtani is a fascinating cat in this format because it essentially represents two players in one (NFBC allows you to roll it both as UT and P) If you know which day it will start, you can play him as a batsman in one half of the week and then switch him to a P-spot for the other. And if he’s as good on both things as he has shown in the past, he could be a legitimate differentiator. Don’t be surprised if his ADP moves up in the Draft Champions leagues.

This gives you a great idea of ​​the kind of pitching talent you can expect when the double-digit rounds go on. I am completely satisfied with Paxton-Lynn-Manaea-Odorizzi-Price as my top 5 starters (although Ohtani is ideally good for about 20 starts if all goes well). And remember what I said earlier about the need to land an established one closer? Welp … it looks like I’m going through the bargain for each of my last parades. But with this striking lineup, I have no concerns.

At this point, it becomes much more difficult to find stable contributors in different categories. However, this does not mean that this is not possible. Braun and Pillar won’t tear your socks off, but they won’t kill you either. With health they are excellent fourth and fifth outfield players in a format like this. On the other hand, Lugo shows what happens when you wait for a closer moment. He is my first helper and not the ninth from Mets. It could be someday. But it is not. That said, I like its K / 9 and rate-stat potential.

Best case scenario: The Orioles make it to 70 wins, the vast majority of which are decided in one or two runs. Givens is not traded and is experiencing a great 35 season in which I look like a genius. And yes, that takes a lot and is unlikely to happen. But there are a lot of good things in this round too – especially three starting pitchers that could turn out to be decent, game-dependent options, and an everyday second division team that might be ready to catch up in a suddenly strong lineup in San Diego.

Yes, the top three players in this area are past their prime (and in Miggy’s case, this prime feels like a century ago), but at this point in the draft, you really need to focus on collecting game time. Exchange of blows, innings, whatever. Trust me, this exercise is becoming much more daunting across the board, and you need players you can rely on to act as an injury or high-performing substitute, instead of having lottery tickets on your mind that might be 600 or 60 AB to have .

And so begins a six-round run, in which I grab five relief jugs. At this point, I like my hit collection and feel like I’ve been able to pull decent value out of the starter pool – but if you want the overall title, you need parades. And given the annual success rate (or rather the failure rate) of the established closers, there is a good chance that at least one of the players I catch between rounds 33 and 38 will jump into the role of the ninth. You get on your feet, but you can’t fill every squad hole as quickly as you want.

A note about the catchers because we chose one here. It’s probably good to have at least four on your roster. A tactic I used last year: secure the C1 and C2 of two teams (the Angels and the Reds) so that I’m almost certain to have two healthy catchers who play most of the time. And surely I never had a week climbing to fill these bats. I’m not repeating this tactic in this draft, but it’s definitely a way to create your roster (and with little risk.)

Picks with purpose: a free agent midfielder who was able to find some at-bats after signing, three further potential options for close combat and a provider who can step in at four different places (1B, CI, OF, UT). You will find that I am not really a lottery ticket designer in this format (Mackenzie Gores or Jo Adell cannot be found on any of my DC rosters), but that does not mean reaching for potential youngsters. Stollen is a bad plan. And maybe it would have been better for me to take these swings at this point. But it is REALLY difficult to identify future talent when you are 600+.

I would be stunned if one of these players found their way into my lineup this season – but you never know.

So there you have it! Thank you for going through all 50 laps. Here’s what FantasyPros League Analyzer thinks about my design:

Hitler’s grade seems legitimate, although I’m skeptical of the note pitcher, having waited so long to address the position. Either way, NFBC’s Draft Champions leagues are great for those of you looking for a high-stakes experience where your drafting expertise makes a very, very big contribution to a champion’s decision. I strongly recommend trying it out – but please don’t join any of my leagues. After all, you already know my strategy.

