Neymar injured his ribs during the victory against Montpellier last weekend. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Nantes vs PSG

Beaujoire stadium

Tuesday, 04-02-2020 @ 23: 05pm

PSG have won each of their last nine away games with 29 goals scored along the way and only three conceded. Nantes have lost five of their last seven games with eight conceded in their last three games. Nantes has beaten PSG only once since 2004.

Nantes were on the wrong side of a crazy game on Friday as they lost to Rennes despite a 95th minute lead. It was a bitter defeat for their local rivals and another blow for the Canaries, who have now lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions. They only managed to beat the Aviron Bayonnais fifth and 14th place Saint-Etienne at that time and they will have another difficult challenge here against PSG.

Nantes’ home form has declined recently with losses in each of their last four games at Stade de la Beaujoire. They conceded eight goals this time and did not score twice against relatively beatable teams, Strasbourg and Bordeaux. Christian Gourcuff must be careful that his team does not start to derail, but PSG will not help him because the Canaries have beaten the club in the capital only once since 2004.

Paris will look at these statistics with a big smile as they seek to set aside another Ligue 1 club. Montpellier was the last victim of the Thomas Tuchel battalion this weekend while they were sending La Paillade 5- 0 without much resistance, if any. It was a great performance by the Parisians and they hope to echo it here.

Visitors have now won 17 of their last 19 games in all competitions, draws with Real Madrid and Monaco being the only understandable hiccups along the way. Other than that, they were in typical form with 62 goals scored and only eleven conceded in the process.

Tuchel’s men have also been considerably impressive with victories in each of their last nine road games and only three conceded, one of which was his own goal. Their defense has rightly earned them a lot of praise and it could be in full swing again here as it aims to block one of France’s worst attacks.

Nantes will be without Dennis Appiah, Roli Pereira De Sa, Kalifa Coulibaly, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio da Silva and Marcus Coco who are all injured.

For PSG, Neymar Jr Colin Dagba, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Adil Aouchiche and Juan Bernat are injured.

