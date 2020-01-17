advertisement

ESPN is reporting that Neymar and PSG are currently in talks on a new contract. The report says Neymar wants to make it clear to his club that he will “promise his future”.

However, any new deal may depend on PSG’s progress in the Champions League. The relationship between Neymar and the club is significantly better, no matter how close they came to selling the Brazilian last summer.

A return to Barcelona seemed like everything was talking to Neymar last summer. The latest reports still made it look like if the summer window fell, the rumors would come back. Even if Neymar promises his future at PSG through another extension of the contract, a return to Barcelona will not feel good. As PSG inevitably blazes out of the Champions League, rumors will come back and so will my sadness about the opportunity.

